Health

Lung cancer: the unexpected symptom that appears on the hands (and that you can see from a simple finger test)

While most of the symptoms tend to be respiratory in nature, it is possible to spot a warning sign of lung cancer in your fingertips with a simple test.

A terrible tradition

Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer, spreading faster than other forms of cancer and with nearly 40,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Among other things, what makes lung cancer so dangerous is the fact that its symptoms often don’t appear until the disease has spread throughout the body.

Some of the more common symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, wheezing, and persistent coughing up blood or phlegm. However, while most of the symptoms tend to be respiratory in nature, you might see an early warning sign of lung cancer appearing in your fingertips that you might notice with a simple test.

The signal on the fingers

Specifically, the fingertips may become larger and swell due to the collection of fluid in the soft tissues of the fingers themselves. It is a condition that occurs in stages, starting with the base of the nail becoming soft, then the skin near the nail bed becoming shiny, and finally, the nails begin to curve more than normal when viewed from the side.

Furthermore, this condition can be observed through a simple test. When you press your nails together, do you see a small diamond-shaped gap? If you can’t see this space, you may have what’s called clubbing (sticking) of the fingers, i.e. the condition in which the ends of the fingers swell. (You may also be interested in: Nails, mirror of health: from color to shape, 14 warning signs).

Not noticing this diamond-shaped space between your fingernails doesn’t automatically mean you have lung cancer, but rather the possibility that this is a symptom. In this sense, the best course of action is to consult a specialist doctor and investigate the situation further.

