A study would have found that hemoptysis, that is cough with blood from the respiratory tract, is a predictive symptom considered the strongest of lung cancer

Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, approximately 40,000 new cases are diagnosed in Italy each year, representing 11% of all cancer diagnoses in the population, 15% of new diagnoses in men and 12% in women.

However, lung cancer does not usually cause noticeable symptoms until the disease spreads to the lungs or other parts of the body. For this reason, a particular attention to some predictive symptoms and an early diagnosis can be of fundamental importance.

In this sense, according to a 2015 study published in the British Journal of Cancera predictive symptom considered the strongest of the disease would be thehemoptysisi.e. coughing up blood from the respiratory tract.

I study

The team of researchers set out to identify patient symptoms and factors that influenced both the time to diagnosis of lung cancer and the stage. Specifically, symptom data was collected from patients with suspected lung cancer symptoms in two English regions.

The researchers also examined primary care and medical records for diagnostic pathways and diagnoses, analyzing associations between patient symptoms and factors with diagnostic intervals and stage.

Among the 963 participants, 15.9% were diagnosed with primary lung cancer, 5.9% with other thoracic malignancies, and 78.2% with non-malignant conditions. Only half of the sample reported a first isolated symptom (49.3%), the rest were common.

From the analyzes carried out, it emerged that hemoptysis, reported by 21.6% of cases, was the only initial symptom associated with cancer. Therefore, thehemoptysis would be the strongest predictive symptom of lung cancerhowever this occurs in only one fifth of patients.

But what is hemoptysis? Although not commonly used, it is the scientific term for coughing up blood, the most visceral symptom of lung cancer. Other symptoms of the condition include:

cough that does not go away after 2 to 3 weeks

Long-standing cough that gets worse

Chest infections that keep coming back

Pain when breathing or coughing

Persistent breathlessness

Persistent fatigue and lack of energy

Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss

In conclusion, if hemoptysis is the only predictive symptom associated with lung cancer, its lack of prevalence among lung cancer patients indicates that still other symptoms need to be considered in order to speed up early diagnosis.

Source: PubMed

