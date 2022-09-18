Cancer is one of the most insidious diseases. In this article we will address the possible causes that lead to the development of this disease.

In the last century, the average life span has lengthened considerably. In fact, until about a hundred years ago it would have seemed impossible that a large part of the population could reach if not exceed eighty years.

In Italy the number of over 80s is very high. There is certainly no shortage of people who manage to live beyond ninety years, thanks to scientific discoveries, the eradication of infectious diseases, the general improvement of the lifestyle. In short, today we live better and consequently longer than in the past.

However, the new century is not without problems and bad diseases. In fact, in recent decades it has occurred a surge in tumors. The age group that is most affected is between the forty-five and seventy years. Unfortunately, the survival rate from the discovery of the disease is still low, too low.

Cancer is the evil of our times. In fact, most of the deaths of the population under sixty-five occur precisely due to pulmonary neoplasms.

Smokers are more at risk

So lung cancer it is the leading cause of death mainly in men. This higher incidence in men is most likely due to the fact that men tend to smoke more than women.

The smokein fact, it is among the primary causes of lung cancer. The presence of tar and nicotera is a deleterious mix for our lungs. After all, the damages of smoking are retroactive, which means that even if you stop smoking you are still at risk. Therefore it would be good to avoid smoking, or at least smoke as little as possible.

However, this is not necessarily the case smoking to trigger lung cancer.

The tumor can also be caused by other causes

What we are going to affirm certainly does not deny what has been said previously. Nicotine and tar are equally deleterious, however they may not be the only triggers.

According to a recent study by British scientists, air pollution could cause cancer even in non-smokers.

Their studies found that particles from combustion engine vehicles cause an increase in lung cells, including cancer cells. This research helps shed light on the fact that many non-smokers still contract this insidious condition.