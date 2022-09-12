Measure the level of sodium in the blood using it to find new, more effective biomarkers for lung cancer. The proposal comes from the preliminary results of the Isa study presented in recent days at the Congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO). A study on hyponatremia (i.e. a sodium concentration below 135 mEq / l), which represents one of the main electrolyte alterations found in clinical oncology.

The role of sodium in tumors

Lung cancer is one of the most feared and insidious neoplasms and affects over 41,000 citizens in Italy every year. The fight against the most serious cases can also include the analysis of low sodium levels in the blood. “It is possible to exploit hyponatremia to arrive at effective biomarkers, already in the early stages of the disease, in predicting the response to treatments and the prognosis of patients”, explains Rossana Berardi, Professor of Oncology at the Polytechnic University of Marche, Director of the Oncology Clinic, AOU Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona and member of the National Board of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology). “Already several scientific evidences testify that hyponatremia is responsible for an increase in morbidity and mortality for cancer patients – says Berardi. It is also linked to a longer duration of hospital stays and associated costs. Lung cancer is also one of the leading causes of cancer death in both sexes worldwide. In Italy alone, the number of deaths amounts to over 34 thousand a year ”.

The miRna biomarkers

The study, conducted at the Oncology Clinic of the Ospedali Riuniti in Ancona, won funding through the MIUR’s PRIN (Projects of Relevant National Interest) call. Among the possible biomarkers analyzed are miRNAs: small segments of RNA involved in the regulation of gene expression in the cells of our organism. The first data obtained allowed to identify a group of 12 different miRNAs expressed in tumor samples of ten eunatremic patients (with normal blood sodium concentrations) compared to ten hyponatremic patients.

The next steps

It was then observed that some downregulated miRNAs (expressed in lower concentrations) are associated with a worse survival, while other upregulated (expressed to a greater extent) are correlated with a better overall survival. “The first results represent a step forward in understanding the role of the vasopressin pathway, and more generally of natriemia, in the development and progression of lung cancer – he continues Berardi. The prospective phase of the clinical study is currently underway, which will aim to validate these findings on a larger sample of patients with advanced lung cancer ”.