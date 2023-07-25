Lung function test – also important in cardiology

Cardiology Siegen: Are the heart or lungs to blame for the shortness of breath?

Respiratory or heart diseases are usually responsible for shortness of breath.

WIN. Shortness of breath can be a symptom of various diseases. The origin is often in the respiratory tract, especially in the lungs. But heart disease can also be responsible. In addition, both systems work closely together, so that a lung disease can damage the heart and vice versa. With lung function tests, doctors receive information about the causes of shortness of breath and can also assess general performance. Such examinations are also offered at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen.

Spirometry and spiroergometry – the most important lung function tests in cardiology

Simple spirometry provides information on a patient’s respiratory capacities and volumes, on the one hand with calm breathing and on the other hand with forced inhalation and exhalation. The examination, which requires breathing through a mouthpiece, can indicate obstructions within the airways. Mostly it is narrowing. If the finding points to functional limitations of the lung tissue itself, further investigations are required. Such tissue changes can make oxygen uptake and breathing increasingly difficult.

Spiroergometry combines the stress electrocardiogram (ECG) with spirometry. The oxygen and carbon dioxide content of the exhaled air and other values ​​are measured under stress. With this examination, the personal performance can be determined.

The experts from the Siegen cardiology department arrange for regular lung function tests

The Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling not only cares for patients from Siegen, but also from the Cologne/Bonn area to Bochum and from further afield. “Among other things, patients come to us who are suffering from newly occurring shortness of breath. Then it is also part of the basic diagnostics in cardiology to rule out a lung disease,” explains Chief Physician Prof. Dr. Dursun Gunduz.

The importance of spiroergometry is described by the cardiologist Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz: “This study helps us, for example, to determine which patients are eligible for a heart transplant. It can also be used to estimate the prognosis of heart disease. In addition, based on the test results, we can give our patients precise recommendations for the stress level during cardiac sports.”

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

