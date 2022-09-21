Lupus nephritis is a severe manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can result in the irreversible loss of nephrons, the functional units of the kidney. About 210 in 100,000 people in Europe suffer from SLE, and although it is prevalent in women, men with SLE can develop a more severe form of the disease. 40-60% of SLE patients may develop lupus nephritis in their lifetime. For these patients comes the good news announced today by the Otsuka company: the European Commission has approved voclosporin in combination with mycophenolate mofetil for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (NL), class III, IV or V ( including mixed class III / V and IV / V). The decision of the European Commission is valid in all 27 member states of the European Union as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Northern Ireland.

The European Commission approval is based on the positive results of the Phase 3 AURORA 1 study and the AURORA 2 extension study, which demonstrated that treatment with voclosporin, in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low dose corticosteroids, induces complete renal response rates at 52 weeks, statistically higher than with MMF alone and low dose corticosteroids. The safety profile of voclosporin associated with MMF and low dose corticosteroids was comparable to that of MMF and low dose corticosteroid treatment.

In 2021, in the USA the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved voclosporin, in combination with a basic immunosuppressive therapy regimen, as the first oral drug to treat adult patients with active NL. The decision of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency English for Marketing Authorization. In addition, marketing authorization was requested from Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products which is currently under review.

Voclosporin, an oral calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) for the treatment of NL, has a dual mechanism of action that acts as an immunosuppressant, through inhibition of T cell activation and cytokine production and promotes the stabilization of podocytes in the kidney. The drug is subject to additional monitoring, which will allow the identification of new safety information.