Lupus: belimumab also effective in patients with lupus nephritis

The immune system attacks structures that are part of its own body, mistakenly recognizing them as foreign like viruses and bacteria. It is the origin of systemic lupus erythematosus, a disease at the center of the European Congress of Rheumatology, which took place recently in Milan.

«Il systemic lupus erythematosus it is an autoimmune rheumatic disease, this means that the immune system also acts against organs and systems of the same organism. It can therefore attack any organ and system, and those most frequently affected are the joints, skin and kidneys,” he explains Luca Iaccarino, Associate Professor of Rheumatology at the University of Padua. «The patient with lupus risks seeing the functionality of some organs compromised, as well as the quality of life. In some more serious cases, even the very survival of the patient is put at risk.

Belimumab: biologic drug for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus

To block the effects of lupus, the first biologic drug specifically developed and approved in over 50 years is available. Is called belimumabis produced in Italy, in the GSK plant in Parma, and its effectiveness has been confirmed by a national study coordinated by the University of Padua.

“The therapy has proven to be beneficial in terms of the percentage of patients who achieve a response. In some subjects, therapy with belimumab guaranteed the reduction of the accumulation of damage, i.e. the impairment of the functionality of the organs, joints and kidneys» adds Iaccarino. «Dermatological aspects, such as skin scars, also benefit from therapy with biological drugs. This drug has definitely helped improve the quality of life of these patients.”

Belimumab also effective in case of lupus nephritis

Within two years of being diagnosed with lupus, four out of ten patients are destined to develop a condition called kidney lupus nephritis. The BLYSS–LN study demonstrated the efficacy of belimumab also in lupus nephritis, and following the European approval, Italian patients can now take advantage of the drug.

“Data from the BLISS-LN study show that belimumab, added to standard care in the management of active lupus nephritis, leads to improved long-term outcomes for patients by increasing response rates to therapies and delaying further progression of the disease. kidney disease,” he confirms Francesca Romana SpinelliAssociate Professor of Rheumatology at the Sapienza University of Rome.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

