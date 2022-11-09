Home Health Lupus disease can protect against Covid or promote its onset
Lupus disease can protect against Covid or promote its onset

While a lupus-associated gene could protect against Covid, a rare variant of a single gene on the X chromosome that causes the same autoimmune disease has been linked to a five times greater risk of developing severe disease.

Major ongoing genetic studies such as the Covid-19 Host Genetics Initiative and Italy’s Gen-Covid Multicenter Study are opening doors to our understanding of how the biology of the immune system is delicately calibrated to protect us or influence the outcomes of an infection. .

