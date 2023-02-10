Il systemic lupus erythematosus – SLE is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the skin, joints, but also other organs, including the kidneys. Almost half of people with lupus also suffer from lupus nephritiswhich can be the cause of renal failure, with the possible use of dialysis or even a transplant.

Lupus erythematosus: protect the skin, joints but also the kidneys

“Lupus nephritis is the most common and severe form of the disease’s kidney involvement, present in over 40% of patients,” he says. Stefano Bianchi, President of the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN). «Recognizing this condition as early as possible is essential to arrive at targeted treatments».

As if that weren’t enough, it must be said that this condition is often silent and therefore must always be sought, from the moment of diagnosis of SLE. «For this reason it is necessary for rheumatologists and nephrologists to manage the patient with SLE together and that this management takes place as far as possible in centers of excellence, which follow numerous patients and have the experience and knowledge to best manage treatment opportunities and access to innovation, represented by drugs such as belimumab” remember Gian Domenico SebastianiPresident of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR).

Belimumab: first targeted therapy for systemic lupus erythematosus

Belimumab constitutes the first specifically targeted therapy for systemic lupus erythematosus after 50 years and today it also has a specific indication for those suffering from lupus-related kidney complications. «The availability of biological drugs for the treatment of lupus and in particular for lupus nephritis, makes multidisciplinary management and care even more important for patients, who have the right to an early classification of the pathology and a precise diagnosis of the involvement of the body in order to then be able to have the most appropriate treatment» he points out Rosa PelisseroPresident of the SLE group patient association.

“This is a fundamental request that lupus patients and their families make to health and scientific institutions: treatment in centers of excellence, where rheumatologists and nephrologists work together and with other specialists, represents the most effective way for optimal management of pathology”.