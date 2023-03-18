Investment in less stress and more performance
The new rental model from Massagesessel Welt (Image source: Massagesessel Welt)
Stuttgart, March 16, 2023 – After the boom in hybrid working, it is time for companies
has become a major challenge in retaining employees. Because skilled workers themselves
identify significantly less with the employer and their team in the home office
attractive benefits are more important than ever.
“If you want to lure people back into their offices, you have to offer them something there too,” says
Michael Roedeske, founder and managing director of Massagesessel Welt. With his
new range of rental massage chairs, it enables employers to
cost-effective access to a relaxing added value in the workplace.
Increase employee well-being
The massage chair world rental model is specifically aimed at companies. the other
high investment hurdle of several thousand euros is reduced to
a monthly minimum contribution of 99 to 299 euros. It is also advantageous
that the costs incurred can be credited tax-free up to 600 euros per employee and
the expenses are tax deductible as business expenses.
Significant reduction in tension
Wellness armchairs reduce stress and tension in the office. Already a short one
Massage break increases concentration and creativity, leads to more productive work and
thus to better results. In addition, professional devices reduce significantly
Tension and muscular pain and contribute to disease prevention.
Companies invest in the health of their employees with massage chairs
show them appreciation in this way. At the same time, they benefit from
Reduction of illnesses and absenteeism as well as the improved efficiency due to short
Breaks – a win-win situation for employees and the company.
Roedeske sums it up: “In times when human resources departments are dealing with the long-term
Keeping good workers high on the list can be relatively low
Investing in such a rental model will make waves.”
Test seats for the curious
On May 9th and 10th takes Massagesessel Welt at Zukunft Personal Süd. who the
Anyone who wants to experience the immediate effect on their own body is cordially invited to try it out
in Hall 1, Stand J.04. The team around relaxation expert Michael
Roedeske is available to advise visitors. At [email protected]
free day tickets can be requested.
Image source: Massage Chair World
About massage chair world
Since September 2020, founder Michael Roedeske and masseuse Manuela Radu have been running the world of massage chairs online and in stationary shops. Together with their team, they pursue the mission of making physical and mental relaxation more accessible. Massagesessel Welt currently offers specialist advice in Stuttgart and Leverkusen as well as trial seats in Berlin and Munich. In the interest of sustainability, in addition to delivery, assembly and customer service, the services of Massagesessel Welt also include our own repair service and spare parts storage.
