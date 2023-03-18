Investment in less stress and more performance

Stuttgart, March 16, 2023 – After the boom in hybrid working, it is time for companies

has become a major challenge in retaining employees. Because skilled workers themselves

identify significantly less with the employer and their team in the home office

attractive benefits are more important than ever.

“If you want to lure people back into their offices, you have to offer them something there too,” says

Michael Roedeske, founder and managing director of Massagesessel Welt. With his

new range of rental massage chairs, it enables employers to

cost-effective access to a relaxing added value in the workplace.

Increase employee well-being

The massage chair world rental model is specifically aimed at companies. the other

high investment hurdle of several thousand euros is reduced to

a monthly minimum contribution of 99 to 299 euros. It is also advantageous

that the costs incurred can be credited tax-free up to 600 euros per employee and

the expenses are tax deductible as business expenses.

Significant reduction in tension

Wellness armchairs reduce stress and tension in the office. Already a short one

Massage break increases concentration and creativity, leads to more productive work and

thus to better results. In addition, professional devices reduce significantly

Tension and muscular pain and contribute to disease prevention.

Companies invest in the health of their employees with massage chairs

show them appreciation in this way. At the same time, they benefit from

Reduction of illnesses and absenteeism as well as the improved efficiency due to short

Breaks – a win-win situation for employees and the company.

Roedeske sums it up: “In times when human resources departments are dealing with the long-term

Keeping good workers high on the list can be relatively low

Investing in such a rental model will make waves.”

Test seats for the curious

On May 9th and 10th takes Massagesessel Welt at Zukunft Personal Süd. who the

Anyone who wants to experience the immediate effect on their own body is cordially invited to try it out

in Hall 1, Stand J.04. The team around relaxation expert Michael

Roedeske is available to advise visitors. At [email protected]

free day tickets can be requested.

Image source: Massage Chair World

About massage chair world

Since September 2020, founder Michael Roedeske and masseuse Manuela Radu have been running the world of massage chairs online and in stationary shops. Together with their team, they pursue the mission of making physical and mental relaxation more accessible. Massagesessel Welt currently offers specialist advice in Stuttgart and Leverkusen as well as trial seats in Berlin and Munich. In the interest of sustainability, in addition to delivery, assembly and customer service, the services of Massagesessel Welt also include our own repair service and spare parts storage.

