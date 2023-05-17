Lymph drainage for varicose veins and swellings

With us, you are in the spotlight. Together with you, we select the appropriate methods from the most diverse areas of physiotherapy.

We have made it our mission to fully satisfy the needs of physiotherapy patients. With physiotherapy we can help patients efficiently and quickly. It is a pleasure to work with patients and to see an improvement in patients’ symptoms and quality of life.

Lymph drainage Frankfurt: Treatment of varicose veins and swelling

Treatment methods depend on whether the varicose veins are secondary or primary. A distinction is made between non-drug treatments with general procedures such as exercise therapy and medical treatments. In the case of severe varicose veins and swelling, other procedures such as mechanical lymphatic drainage are also used.

Mechanical lymphatic drainage is a massage technique to relieve congestion in the lymphatic system. The therapy is carried out by mechanical use of the hands. A pressure wave is generated that stimulates the lymphatic vessels and ensures better flow through the lymphatic vessels.

Diagnose

An excellent diagnosis is crucial for a therapeutic approach. Using duplex sonography and Doppler ultrasound, each vein can be precisely identified and marked before treatment.

Lymphatic drainage in the head and neck area, limbs and torso

Lymphatic drainage in the head and neck area usually begins in the shoulder or neck area. Therefore it is also called “basic therapy”. The therapist begins treatment and then slowly works from the trunk to the limbs. This is followed by lymph drainage on the face. This type of lymphatic drainage usually causes a very far-reaching “relaxation effect”. Jaws, eyes, forehead and nose are treated sequentially and individually.

The limbs are also often the starting point for lymphatic drainage: legs and arms are often affected by lymphedema. For example, swelling of the arm occurs during radiation therapy for breast cancer or removal of lymph nodes in the armpit.

The hand treatment starts at the armpits and then moves up the shoulder to the hands. Here, too, the basic handles can be expanded to include additional handles.

What are the risks of lymphatic drainage?

If the lymphatic drainage is carried out professionally by a qualified therapist and certain clinical pictures are ruled out in advance, there is usually no risk.

To prevent the development of varicose veins, you can change your everyday life accordingly. Since varicose veins are usually the result of unfavorable lifestyle habits, even small changes can lead to a significant improvement in the clinical picture.

Those affected can, for example:

– Do endurance sports regularly, preferably 3-4 times a week for at least 30 minutes

– Avoid sitting or standing for long periods

– Take up strengthening exercises to activate the vein pump

– high-fiber diet with reduced fat and sugar intake

– ideally a complete rejection of alcohol and nicotine

– Intermediate showers to stimulate blood circulation or to avoid excessive heat, as this leads to vasodilatation and makes it difficult for the blood to be transported back

As has been possible with psychologists for many years, physiotherapists with special further training to become “sectoral naturopaths in the field of physiotherapy” = HP PT, are also allowed to carry out their work without a doctor’s prescription and bill the patient “directly as the first contact”.

If you are of the opinion that your symptoms can be treated with physiotherapeutic therapy, please do not hesitate to contact us. In a detailed and extensive physical and manual therapeutic examination, we will determine whether your complaints can be treated directly by us or whether a medical clarification is necessary.

For you, this means that we can carry out the therapy together with you according to your individual clinical picture, without a predetermined number of treatments being determined by a nationwide catalog of medicinal products or “medicinal budgeting” taking effect.

The treatment enables you to be billed via your private health insurance or an additional insurance for naturopaths. The amount of reimbursement depends on the contract you have with your insurance company. Regarding individual assumption of costs, please contact your private health or supplementary insurance company before the start of treatment.

company contact

Private practice Pagalos and colleagues

emmanuel pay them

Rheinstr. 29

60325 Frankfurt am Main

069 – 95 64 43 13



Press contact

Sellwerk | TG Telefonbuch-Verlag Frankfurt/M. – Chemnitz GmbH & Co. KG

Kevin Hammerschlag

Wiesenhüttenstraße 18

60329 Frankfurt am Main

069 – 63 19 89 76

