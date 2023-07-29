Lymphatic cancer is insidious – these symptoms should be clarified quickly

Football professional Stefan Lainer from Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach has lymph node cancer. The right-back now has to undergo therapy lasting several months, according to his club. However, the disease was “discovered very early” and “can be treated very well with medication and is curable,” said Borussia.

But what exactly is behind this cancer, which is one of the seven most common types of tumors?

Lymph gland cancer, bone marrow cancer – these are the common names for a whole series of malignant diseases of the so-called lymphatic system. Unlike the more well-known forms of cancer, not just a single organ is usually affected, because the lymphatic system as part of our immune system runs through the entire body.

The lymphatic system includes:

lymph nodes

Thymusdrüse

spleen

lymphatic pharyngeal ring with the tonsils

Bone marrow with its production of blood-forming cells

Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma – what is it?

Depending on which cells the cancer originates from, it can be divided into different groups:

1. Hodgkin’s lymphoma (Hodgkin’s disease), lymph node cancer, around 2400 new diagnoses per year in Germany. As the disease progresses, the spleen, bone marrow, lungs, and liver can also be affected. This form of cancer was named after the British doctor Thomas Hodgkin (1798 to 1866), who was the first to describe this disease. Footballer Lainer is now also suffering from this form.

2. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma , is the most common form, with over 17,000 newly affected each year. It includes all other malignant diseases of the lymphatic system that are not attributed to Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “It is a group of more than 50 individual lymphomas, including the particularly aggressive Burkitt’s lymphoma,” reports Heidelberg lymphoma expert Professor Mathias Witzens-Harig. The haemato-oncologist conducts research on non-Hodgkin lymphomas and has already published numerous scientific papers in this context.

3. Das Multiple Myeloma, which occupies a special position in the group of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. The focus here is on damage to bones, bone marrow and kidneys. More than 6000 men and women are newly affected in Germany each year.

The differences between the three most common cancers of the lymphatic system

Each of these diseases starts from specific cells of the lymphatic system. Depending on the cells of origin, these carcinomas are divided into three categories. Altered lymphocytes are present in Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hodgkin Lymphoma: Here the disease originates from the so-called Hodgkin or Reed-Sternberg cells. These cells are found exclusively in Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Around 90 percent of these lymphomas are based on degenerated B lymphocytes and 10 percent on malignant T lymphocytes.

Multiple Myeloma: Malignant altered plasma cells are typical of this form of cancer.

Cause of lymphoma – the role of viruses and bacteria

In most cases, it is still unknown why the cells degenerate and a lymphoma forms. Medicine assumes that the disease is usually caused by random errors in cell division, as is also the case with other forms of cancer. “Only in the fewest forms of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a clear cause recognizable, they are associated with certain infections,” reports the expert. Various viruses and bacteria would play a role here, such as:

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), the cause of glandular fever, is associated with African Burkitt lymphoma

Helicobacter pylori, the stomach germ, promotes gastric lymphoma

However, the typical risk factors for cancer, such as smoking, alcohol or being overweight, play only a minor role in lymphomas.

Typical symptoms – not just enlarged lymph nodes

The signs of Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma are similar, common are:

Enlarged lymph nodes

Fever

night sweats

weight loss

If the bone marrow is involved, there may be a shortage of white and red blood cells and platelets (thrombocytes). Accordingly, the following signs appear:

Lack of red blood cells: anemia

Lack of white blood cells: susceptibility to infections

Lack of platelets: tendency to bleed

In multiple myeloma, the disease starts from plasma cells that are located in the bone and bone marrow. This can lead to bone defects. “These so-called osteolysis are painful and can also lead to fractures,” reports the oncologist. In addition, abnormalities such as anemia and the other symptoms listed are possible with bone marrow involvement.

Kidney problems and bone pain can be signs of multiple myeloma

There is also a risk of kidney failure with multiple myeloma. Professor Witzens-Harig explains the background: “The diseased plasma cells form a diseased protein, the paraprotein. The paraprotein or parts of it, the so-called light chains, damage the kidneys.”

Kidney problems, but also bone pain without previous trauma, are therefore considered important symptoms and should be clarified immediately.

Diagnosis of Hodgkin’s, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and multiple myeloma

If Hodgkin’s or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is suspected The diagnosis is made from a tissue sample, i.e. histologically. A lymph node, for example in the neck, is removed and examined. The result shows what form of lymphoma it is.

To identify multiple myeloma, some bone marrow is removed and histologically examined, and a blood sample or urine sample (detection of paraprotein and light chains) is evaluated. In addition, the entire skeleton is examined using imaging, for example computer tomography, to determine whether and where osteolysis is occurring.

Prognosis and new therapies in Hodgkin’s lymphoma

The chances of recovery “are very good with Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” says the lymphoma expert. With the combination of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the prognosis is usually very positive. It is possible that new treatment options will gradually supplement chemotherapy. These are currently the antibody therapies. “The conjugated antibody Brentuximab, which is directed against CD30, plays an important role here,” explains the professor in more detail. CD 30 designates the target structure on the lymphoma cell, conjugated means that a toxin is still attached to this antibody that is intended to destroy the cancer cell.

Checkpoint inhibitors are also used, i.e. PD1 antibodies such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, “they also work well in Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” he reports. Checkpoint inhibitors are drugs that activate certain endogenous defense cells, the so-called T-lymphocytes, and enable them to attack the tumor cells.

Prognosis and treatment in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

The therapy depends on whether the non-Hodgkin lymphoma is indolent, i.e. low-grade malignant, or aggressive, i.e. high-grade malignant.

Therapy for indolent lymphoma

“In the early stages, indolent lymphomas can often be cured by radiation,” says Professor Witzens-Harig. In the advanced stage, indolent lymphomas are usually no longer curable, but can usually be treated very well. In this situation, however, treatment is only started if symptoms are present.

However, indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma progresses so slowly that some sufferers can live with it for many years without any symptoms, even without therapy.

If an indolent lymphoma needs to be treated, chemotherapy is supplemented with new drugs. These include the antibodies rituximab and obinutuzumab directed against the target molecule CD20, as well as immunomodulatory substances such as lenalidomide.

In special situations, even completely chemotherapy-free treatments are possible. In the case of more advanced diseases, stem cell transplantation and, in the future, possibly also the innovative CAR-T cell therapy are used in suitable patients.

therapy at highly malignant non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Chemotherapy works particularly well here because almost all cancer cells are active, dividing and therefore easily attacked by the active ingredients. Similar to the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stem cell transplantation and, more recently, CAR T cell therapy are used in advanced disease.

CAR-T cell therapy – new therapy for certain lymphomas

“The most modern treatment is currently therapy with CAR-T cells,” emphasizes Professor Witzens-Harig. The explanation is somewhat complicated, but the mechanism is ingenious and extremely successful. Healthy lymphocytes are taken from the patient’s blood. These T-lymphocytes receive gene therapy in the laboratory and receive an artificial T-cell receptor via a virus. This receptor is directed against a tumor antigen (CD 19). In this way, the lymphocytes are equipped with an artificial T-cell receptor. These patient’s own, genetically modified T-lymphocytes are called CAR-T-cells. The CAR-T cells are now multiplied and given back to the patient as medicine.

“It is an immunotherapy with the patient’s own T-lymphocytes, which have been genetically modified and thereby activated. They are able to destroy the patient’s tumor cells in a targeted manner,” summarizes the scientist. The effect of the new therapy is very good: in up to 40 percent of the cases, patients who had already had several unsuccessful treatments became permanently disease-free. The expert emphasizes that this is an excellent result for patients who otherwise would have had a very serious prognosis.

Many new therapies for multiple myeloma

This is a disease that cannot yet be cured. The decision about the need for multiple myeloma therapy is based on the criteria of the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG). Among other things, anemia, kidney and bone involvement and a pathological increase in the blood calcium level are taken into account.

The therapy usually consists of a combination of several effective drugs. This includes

chemotherapy

immunomodulatory substances (e.g. lenalidomide, pomalidomide)

the so-called proteasome inhibitors (e.g. bortezomib, carfilzomib)

Antibodies (e.g. daratumomab, elotuzumab)

in suitable patients, high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation.

In addition, numerous other promising therapy options are being tested in clinical studies. In the case of multiple myeloma, this also includes the CAR T cells, but also so-called bispecific antibodies, which can cause a particularly strong activation of the patient’s immune cells.

Important appeal: Don’t wait if you have symptoms

So there are forms of lymphoma that need to be treated as quickly as possible, while others can be waited and observed. However, this cannot be distinguished from the symptoms alone. The expert’s urgent request to everyone who registers symptoms such as prolonged swollen lymph nodes or night sweats, fever or weight loss without an explanation:

Go to a doctor, preferably a hemato-oncologist, and have yourself examined. Aggressive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and usually multiple myeloma must be treated immediately to avoid damage to health.

