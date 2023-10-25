LYMPHEDEMA: ON 27 AND 28 OCTOBER AT SANT’ANNA A NATIONAL COURSE TO UNDERSTAND THE DISEASE

It will take place at the Cona hospital – on the days of Friday 27th and Saturday October 28, 2023 – il National Course “SOS lymphedema”. The scientific event is organized by prof. Paolo Zamboni (in the photo), Director of the Vascular Diseases Program of the University Hospital of Ferrara – Regional reference center for the treatment of venous and lymphatic diseases – assisted by Dr. Mirko Tessari (researcher at the Service) e by the national patient association “SOS Lymphedema”chaired by Francesco Forestiere.

“The course – comments the professor. Zamboni – arises from the observation that we must start again from a training activity in the field. For this reason Friday 27th October we have concentrated, in the operating rooms of Sant’Anna, future vascular surgery specialists, coming from specialization schools from all over Italy. Young people will be trained in intervention simulations. The following morning, doctors, nurses and physiotherapists will be assisted in carrying out complex bandages, necessary in the limb decongestion phase, one of the most difficult moments in managing the disease. Finally, a great experience of growth will take place on the afternoon of the 28th October in the Aula Magna of Sant’Anna where, with the collaboration of the “SOS Lymphedema” Association, patients will be able to intervene by interacting with specialist doctors”.

THE PATHOLOGY. Lymphedema is a pchronic and worsening athology, which leads to an exaggerated stagnation of lymph in the tissues, to the point of causing the limbs to take on an abnormal appearance called elephantiasis, which leads to disability due to the relative functional inability to use the limb, as well as obvious psychological repercussions and on the quality of life. If neglected, edema, i.e. swelling, hardens and can even lead to serious infections.

There are an estimated 2 million sick people in Italy. The sex most affected is the female one, in the age group between 35 and 45 years, since lymphedema very often arises after the removal of lymph nodes, carried out to block the way to the spread of tumors such as breast cancer or melanoma. In other cases it affects children due to insufficient development of the lymphatic system.