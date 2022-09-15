There are over 150 thousand people affected by non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Italy. Two out of 3 Italians declare that they know lymphomas, 3% have had direct experience of them, but they have limited and superficial knowledge: only 20% recognize at least 3 symptoms. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (Dlbcl) is the most common form of this type of cancer of the lymphatic system, with an incidence equal to one out of 3. Despite its diffusion, however, the Dlbcl is known in Italy only by 9% of the population. These are the main results of a survey published on the occasion of the Lymphoma Awareness Day which takes place today, September 15, created by Elma Research and commissioned by Roche Italia which, in the light of these data, in collaboration with Lamp di Aladino onlus, launches the campaign ‘From the first moment: close to patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas‘.

In fact, the survey notes that about 20% of the interviewees do not know that it is a tumor of the lymphatic system, 28% indicate reference specialists other than the haematologist and oncologist, and only 20% know how to correctly indicate at least 3 red flags of this tumor: swollen lymph nodes in the neck; chronic fatigue; fever; bloating and abdominal pain; cough and breathing problems. Those who claim to have heard of it consider lymphoma a serious, moderately widespread and mostly not curable disease. Of all, Dlbcl is the least known form of lymphoma: only 15% of the population say they know what it is or have had a personal or indirect experience of it. However, only 9% have correct information on the disease. Among those who claim to know what it is, the perception is that Dlbcl is a very serious type (57%) and on average widespread (54%), but on recovery most of the interviewees are positive.

In this scenario, characterized by a very limited level of information, the desire emerges to expand knowledge on these tumors, making more use of the media, with TV and the Internet in the first place, but also the relationship with the scientific community. “The survey was conducted on over 1,000 respondents, considering a representative sample by age, gender, geographical origin, education and occupation – comments Elena Ripamonti of Elma Research – It appears that over 60% of the Italian population over 25 say they do prevention, recognizing its importance to health and well-being and without waiting for symptoms to appear. However, only a third do so with full awarenesstrying to keep up to date on health issues These results suggest to us how fundamental it is that prevention and information go hand in hand, to avoid misinformation and late diagnosis. “Precisely on the basis of data, Roche Italia launches the campaign that aims to disseminate correct information and awareness about this form of lymphoma.

The initiative, also thanks to the collaboration with Aladdin’s lamp, provides moments of in-depth study on the pathology, to bring the general population closer and more aware, but also the organization of support activities for patients and caregivers within hospitals. “The data – he observes David Petruzzelli, president of the non-profit organization – take a good picture of the important information and knowledge gap on lymphomas. Providing information remains a primary issue, both from the point of view of prevention and for all those patients who face the diagnosis. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, in particular, is a complex, aggressive disease and precisely because of these characteristics it has an important psychological impact on the patient and on the family. To face the treatment process in the best possible way, it is important to receive clear and useful information, which helps the patient to orient himself from the first moments after diagnosis “.

LDlbcl responds to first-line treatments but becomes relapsed or refractory in up to 40% of cases, and when this occurs, treatment options are limited and survival declines. “In recent years, enormous progress has been made in the treatment of lymphomas – declares Anna Maria Porrini, medical director of Roche Italia – However, these tumors are still difficult to treat, because they are often diagnosed late and are not well known enough, as the results clearly show. of the research conducted by Elma. Our commitment has always gone beyond the development of innovative therapies, to play a wider role in disseminating knowledge and raising awareness of issues related to the world of health. Thus was born the campaign ‘ From the first moment ‘, which aims to turn the spotlight on onco-haematological pathologies, bringing out the unmet needs of patients and those who take care of them, reiterating the importance of getting to treatment immediately, from the first moment precisely, in a clinical and therapeutic context in continuous evolution “.

For more information on the campaign, you can visit the website https://www.roche.it/it/il-nostro-focus/oncologia/conoscere-il-linfoma/linfomi-non-Hodgkin-vicini-ai-pazienti-dal -first-moment.html.