There is new treatment hope for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphomas that are unresponsive to established therapies, including CAR-T cells, or for those patients who are ineligible for CAR-T therapy. It comes from the data of a clinical study on a new bispecific antibody, glofitamab, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented last December at the congress of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).

What is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma sensitive to chemotherapy: about 50-60% of patients achieve a complete response that persists over time. However, the problem of patients with relapsed disease (the lymphoma recurs shortly after the end of the initial therapy) or refractory disease (the lymphoma does not respond to chemotherapy) remains open. “Up until five years ago, the therapies to try for these patients were very few and not very effective, while today the panorama has completely changed: we have various therapeutic possibilities, some of which are highly effective, such as for example CAR-T cells, which allow a significant number of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL lymphoma,” explains a Salute Carmelo Carlo-StellaProfessor of Hematology at Humanitas University and Head of the Lymphoma and Myeloma Section of the IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute.

How has lymphoma treatment changed?

Advances in lymphoma therapy are closely linked to the development of antibody production technologies and the development of new forms of immunotherapy. A first major advance dates back to the 1980s, when thanks to recombinant DNA technology it was possible to produce monoclonal antibodies for clinical use. After a few years, rituximab became available in the clinic, a monoclonal antibody directed against a specific protein, CD20, present precisely on the tumor cells of diffuse large B-cell lymphomas. This drug represented a milestone in improving the survival of patients with this neoplasm.

Since then, technologies have been developed that allow for the creation of different categories of monoclonal antibodies. Conjugated monoclonal antibodies, for example, are capable of carrying highly toxic molecules straight to cancer cells. CAR-T cells are part of this vein, in which antibody fragments are “bound” to cells (the patient’s own T lymphocytes). “CAR-T cells represent a revolution that has made it possible to make a new great leap in efficacy in the immunotherapy of blood cancers – underlines the haematologist -. Bispecific antibodies are a further step in this field of research”.

The bispecific antibodies

How do these new drugs work? They are monoclonal antibodies with at least two attachment points: on the one hand they engage the tumor antigen CD20 and on the other a T lymphocyte of the patient’s immune system. Thus, a kind of bridge is created which activates the T lymphocyte to produce substances toxic to the tumor. “Compared to other bispecific antibodies approved or under development – clarifies Carlo-Stella – glofitamab has a peculiarity: it has not one but two ‘hooks’ for the CD20 tumor antigen. This means that it targets and binds lymphoma cells more efficiently, which translates into greater efficacy.”

The new study on glofitamab

The recently presented (Phase II) clinical study involved over 150 patients with relapsed and refractory DLBCL who had already received at least two lines of treatment (33% of patients had been treated with CAR-T). “Glofitamab – continues the doctor – proved to be very effective: 39% of patients obtained a complete response. Of great importance is that the majority of patients in complete response (78%) maintained the response one year after the end of treatment”. There are two other aspects to underline: the (intravenous) therapy has a fixed short duration, of about 8 months, and the most feared side effect – the cytokine release syndrome – can be well controlled and has not given particular problems, thanks to the fact that the administration scheme provides for a slow increase in drug doses.

When to contact a specialized centre

The many trials underway and the availability of more drugs bring out a challenge: it will be increasingly important to understand when and how to optimally use the various therapies available. This will take time and clinical trials. “In the meantime it is important that a patient who does not respond to the first line of therapy is referred to a specialized center for the treatment of lymphomas”, concludes the doctor: “To increasingly increase the number of patients who we can define as cured, it is essential to use, in the sooner, the better therapy”.