Car-T treatment, the personalized cell therapy in which a cancer patient’s immune system cells are “boosted” and sent to attack his own tumor, continues to prove itself as one of the most promising approaches to treat more and more types of cancer. At the annual congress of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), which has just concluded in New Orleans, the results of numerous clinical trials based on CAR-T were in fact presented on various onco-hematological diseases, including some types of lymphoma and a serious form of leukemia, and all of them seem to confirm not only the safety of the treatment, but also its efficacy compared to the current standards of care and the maintenance of the…