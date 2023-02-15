Thanks to the case of Angelina Jolie, many today know the hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome, related to mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes. More frequent, even if still little known, is the Lynch syndrome – named in memory of Henry Thompson Lynch, director of the Creighton Cancer Center in Omaha, Nebraska, who first described it in the 1960s – which affects one in 280 people. «It is an inherited genetic condition that increases the risk of develop, even at a young age, i.e. before the age of 50, the colorectal cancer“, explains Giulia Martina Cavestrohead of the Gastrointestinal personalized medicine clinic (Gastro per me) of the clinical unit of gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and associate professor of gastroenterology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.

«The probability of encountering other types of cancer is also higher, which can affect the endometrium, stomach, skin, breast, ovary, pancreas, prostate, urinary tract (kidneys, ureters, bladder), bile ducts». In particular, the syndrome is estimated to be underlies 3-5% of colorectal cancer cases e of 2-6% of those of the endometrium. The syndrome is caused by the mutation (pathogenic variant) of one of the four mismatch repair genes, i.e. MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PMS2, deputies to produce specific proteins that have the task of correcting the errors generated during the replication phase of the cellular DNA. In the presence of the mutation, this system stops working, with the consequence that the DNA does not repair itself correctly and the errors accumulate, resulting in the formation of tumors over time.

The role of inheritance

“These genes, like most of the others, are present in two copies in the cells of the body, one transmitted from the father, the other from the mother,” explains the specialist. «The syndrome is transmitted in an autosomal dominant manner, which means that it is enough to have one allele altered in two to have a higher risk of developing cancer. Therefore, if a parent has a mutated copy, each child has a 50% chance of inheriting it, thus having a mutated and a healthy copy of the gene. When, in the course of life, a mutation also occurs in the healthy copy, the tumor can arise”. In general, the patient’s risk of developing cancer is 30-70% depending on the mutated gene.

Lynch syndrome: tests to identify it

Intercepting this syndrome as early as possible is, therefore, important both to implement accurate surveillance and prevention of healthy people at risk, and to offer the most appropriate therapy to patients already suffering from cancer. “Today the guidelines recommend that all patients who undergo surgery to remove a colorectal tumor undergo the universal screening testwhich consists in analyzing the portion of the organ removed to evaluate the presence of the proteins MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PMS2», Cavestro announced.

If one of these is absent, the patient must be subjected to other investigations including the genetic testing, or a blood sample from which to extract the DNA to sequence it using the Next generation sequencing (NGS) technique, in order to evaluate the presence of mutations in the mismatch repair genes. If the test gives a positive result, i.e. confirming the presence of mutations, it is necessary extend the test to blood relatives.

On the other hand, people who have not had cancer, but have a high family history of the disease (three family members or more, of which at least one first-degree, with colorectal cancer or others associated with Lynch syndrome) can go to dedicated outpatient clinics. During the visit, the experts will be able to apply the model Premm5a mathematical algorithm that allows you to estimate the probability of having the mutation. By entering the requested data, the calculator will provide a value expressed as a percentage and if the latter is significant, the execution of the genetic test will be evaluated.

What are the therapies?

All strategies can be put into practice to better manage Lynch syndrome. «In our clinic, patients are taken care of at 360 degrees by a multidisciplinary team which includes surgeon, gastroenterologist, oncologist, urologist, dermatologist, gynecologist, radiologist, geneticist, psychiatrist, psychologist,” says the expert. «The general less aggressiveness of the neoplastic pathology is an important feature of Lynch syndrome compared to “sporadic” (non-genetic) tumors. Surveillance can also allow for this the identification of early forms and people with this syndrome can have a survival comparable to that of unaffected people.

In the case of patients who have already experienced colorectal cancer it can be considered the complete removal surgery of the colon and, if necessary, also of the rectum (total proctocolectomy). “A choice that must always be carefully evaluated and shared with the patient,” Cavestro recommends. But also there pharmacological therapy provides ad hoc courses, given that tumors with mismatch repair deficiency in the metastatic phase, not yet treated with chemotherapy, are also treated with immunotherapy, in particular with anti-PD-1 drugs (see box above).

Aspirin reduces the risk

In the case of healthy carriers it is necessary to implement a particular colorectal surveillance and at different times also of the stomach and the genitourinary system, starting from the age of 25-30. It has also been shown that the daily consumption of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) may help reduce the risk of developing the condition. In women with the syndrome carrying mutations in MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, after the age of 40-45, the surgical removal of the uterus and ovaries (total hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy) for preventive purposes.

American study promotes immunotherapy

Good news for anyone battling colorectal cancer associated with Lynch syndrome. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in July 2022 and conducted by researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in the United States, demonstrated that 12 patients with locally advanced colorectal cancer with mismatch repair deficiency recovered after undergoing treatment with i have deliveredlimban anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody.

«These tumors are highly immunogenic, i.e. capable of eliciting an important immune reaction», explained the authors of the research. «By virtue of this, they were particularly sensitive to anti-PD-1 drugs, which activate a consistent mobilization of the immune system against the neoplastic cells, inducing a sort of “rejection” of the cancer. So far this treatment has been used successfully in the metastatic phase of the disease, but we have now shown that it can also be valid in an earlier stage, i.e. in locally advanced disease. Positive results that exceeded our expectations».

