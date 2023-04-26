Lynched and set on fire, mob kills 13 gang members: horror in Haiti

They were beaten and then set on fire. This is how the 13 members of a gang kidnapped by the mob who then killed them died. It happened in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The place where the 13 gang members were killed in Haiti

Horror. This is how Joseph Conrad would have described the case of 13 members of a gang killed ad Haiti by the mob who then burned their bodies in the street. According to what was reconstructed by BBC it was a real ambush against the group that had just been arrested by the police. A story which the police are investigating, but which marks once again a new case of extreme violence in the country torn apart by a violent humanitarian crisis.

The story took place yesterday at Port au Prince, the capital and most populous city of Haiti. It is here that the police identified gang members who were therefore detained as suspects. While searching their vehicles, the group was allegedly accosted by the crowd. Arm yourself with petrol-soaked tyres they started beating the gang members.

After lynching and torturing them, they covered them with the same tires which were then set on fire, ending up killing the 13, who were literally burned alive. The police were unable to explain the matter, but reported that they had seized the gang’s weapons shortly before the ambush but did not explain how the mob seized the suspects.

Haiti has descended into increasing lawlessness since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. The United Nations said in a report released yesterday that insecurity in the capital has reached levels similar to those in countries at war.

Armed gangs continue to fight each other to expand their territorial control and clashes with police and rival gangs have “become more violent and more frequent”, resulting in many civilian casualties, the report said. gangs led to the deaths of nearly 70 people, including 18 women and two children, between 14 and 19 April alone.

Many schools and health centers have been forced to close and the violence has also compromised access to many goods and services.

“The people of Haiti continue to suffer from one of the worst human rights crises in decades and a major humanitarian emergency,” the report reads.