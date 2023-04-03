news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 APR – Extended newborn screening can help thousands of children who face very serious disabilities or premature death every year. The 2019 budget law establishes the inclusion of 10 metabolic pathologies, including lysosomal storage diseases, in the newborn screening list, consequently amending Law 167/2016 on metabolic newborn screening. But to date this goal has not yet found fulfillment. It emerges from the “Rare who finds” initiative, promoted by Takeda with the patronage of scientific associations and societies.



As part of the event, a report conducted by AstraRicerche collected data on the usefulness of extended newborn screening for lysosomal storage diseases, analyzing the results of the pilot projects in Tuscany and Veneto. The frequency of positive cases found on the more than 400,000 tests carried out is an element for the extension; alongside the high frequency of non-neonatal symptoms. Another factor is economic sustainability. Extended newborn screening has a relatively low cost, a few tens of euros per newborn, the inclusion of lysosomal storage diseases would not change things. Screening consists of a test which analyzes the specific enzymatic activity of each disease followed, in positive cases, by a second confirmatory test which searches for the characteristic metabolites. “In lysosomal storage diseases we no longer speak only of screening but of a screening program: it is not a question of just carrying out an analysis but also taking charge of the patient – explains Alberto Burlina, UOC Director of Hereditary Metabolic Diseases, University Hospital of Padua – There is no reason not to include lysosomal diseases in extended newborn screening: the equipment and personnel are the same, even if specific expertise is needed, nothing changes for the patient, nothing changes for the birth center or for the transport of organic material and for the laboratory.



It’s certainly not a few diseases that change costs, given that we have screening for 50 diseases. A few selected Centers are needed, which have a pool of births of at least 60,000 a year”. (ANSA).

