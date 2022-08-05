Both Define 7 and Meshify 2 have been out for a while now, with the Compact being the smallest and most compact version in the series, but some small case players are still not satisfied. This time Fractal Design hears the player’s voice! This time I will introduce the latest Fractal Design in the Define and Meshify series – Define 7 Mini and Meshify 2 Mini. Both coffees can accommodate M-ATX motherboards, providing gamers with a more miniature option.

but! This launch is not only the Mini version that can accommodate the M-ATX specification, but also the ITX size case Define 7 Nano and Meshify 2 Nano that can meet the needs of small case players. However, due to space reasons, this time only open Box Meshify 2 Mini and graphic Define 7 Mini, the following provides player pictures for reference.



→ Top Left: Define 7 Mini, Bottom Left: Define 7 Nano, Top Right: Meshify 2 Mini, Top Right: Meshify 2 Nano.

Meshify 2 Mini

The Meshify 2 Mini and the Define 7 Mini to be introduced are twin brothers in terms of specifications. Unlike the Compact, the storage space of the case was moderately reduced to make a compact design, which did not affect the installation space of the motherboard. The Mini version launched this time is a full-size reduction based on the size of the motherboard.



→ Meshify 2 Mini outer box.



→ Case exploded diagram.



→ Screws, straps, and wiping cloths attached to the case.

Meshify 2 Mini has a total of two color options, this time out of the box, the panda color matching version White TG Clear Tint, and there is also a black TG Dark Tint version that provides all black.



→ Meshify 2 Mini。



→ Penetrating glass.



→ Back room.

Meshify 2 Mini retains Meshify 2’s eye-catching diamond-cut front panel and low-key luxury style design in appearance, and it is also more ventilated, distinguishing it from the main mute Define series. There is also its iconic former nameplate design. I wonder if players have noticed that the nameplate is slightly raised than the previous case! That’s because this time, the front panel of Meshify 2 Mini is made of an openable and closed front panel that was not available in the previous Compact series. The brand name is like a handle, and the open and close design is more convenient for players to clean.



→ Diamond cut design panel.



→ Fractal Design brand and handle.



→ The handle can open and close the front panel



→ There are 4 reusable PCIe slots on the back.

After opening and removing the front panel, you can see that the front panel and the frame of the panel dustproof net are perfectly matched, so players will not find that there is a layer of dustproof net inside when looking at it from the front, which also adds a little design to the dustproof net. In addition to the non-slip base at the bottom of the case, it also has a pull-out dust filter, which can be removed by pulling it forward.



→ Front panel + dust filter.



→ Non-slip base + dust filter.



→ It can also be taken out directly.

The side panel switch method has the same screwless design as the Define 7 series, and the switch method is also the same. Pull out the side panel. In addition, it can also be seen that there are buckles on the top and bottom and the bottom protruding, which adds an additional safety line for glass penetration.



→ Screwless design.

The top I/Os from left to right are the audio output, USB USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C x 1, power button, restart button and two USB 3.0 interfaces, which are also the standard interfaces of these Meshify 2 cases. The top of the case is a large-area metal mesh panel. Since the Meshify series focuses on heat dissipation, it does not come with 2 upper covers like the Define series, but the top bracket of the case can be removed, which is convenient to install the water cooling radiator on the top. It saves the trouble of needing to drag the water cooling row with one hand to lock the screw in the past.



→ Machine shell I/O.



→ Large area metal mesh.



→ The bracket can be removed to install the cold radiator.

The internal structure of the casing

Meshify 2 Mini adopts an open interior layout, creating a smooth airflow path from the front air intake to the rear exhaust port. The interior is designed with upper and lower compartments. You can see from the front that the hardware installation space is very spacious, and the largest M- The ATX motherboard has enough wiring holes on the top and bottom, with a 140mm fan in the front and a 120mm fan in the rear.

The height of the CPU radiator is limited to 167 mm. In addition, the top and front can be installed with water cooling radiators. To install water cooling above 120 mm in the front, you need to remove the top plate of the lower compartment cover. If the graphics card is installed with a fan on the front panel, it can accommodate a graphics card with a maximum size of 267 mm. If the front water cooling radiator is installed, the thickness of the cooling radiator needs to be reduced.



→ Meshify 2 Mini interior space.



→ Removable subdivision cover.



→ 140mm fan.



→ 120mm fan attached at the rear.

Some space is reserved on the back of the case for cable routing, and a devil felt strap is attached intimately. The main wires are concentrated on the left side, including the front I/O and fan wiring that have been tied. This time, no hub is provided to organize the wires. It is recommended that players think about how to route the wires first. There are also 3 sets of Devil Felt Girdles on the right side for players to use.



→ Devil felt girdle.

The lower compartment can accommodate a power supply up to 165mm, and if the player removes the hard drive bay there is + 25mm of space for additional use. In the back panel space, there are two 2.5-inch hard disk racks above the power compartment. If players still feel that it is not enough, you can also purchase additional hard disk racks on the Fractal Design official website, which can be installed on the upper left side of the front power compartment. The double-layer 3.5-inch hard drive rack next to the power bay still uses a quick-release module, which can be easily disassembled with one hand.



→ The power supply compartment is installed with modular brackets, and the power supply must be inserted and installed from the rear.



→ 2.5-inch hard drive bay.



→ The 2.5-inch hard drive can also be installed on the upper left side of the front power compartment.



→ 3.5-inch quick-release hard drive cage.

Actual installation and heat dissipation test

Processor: Intel i5-12600K

Motherboard: ASRock B600M STELL LEGEND

Memory: KLEVV BOLT XR 16GB (8GB*2)

Radiator: Fractal Design Lumen S24 RGB

POWER: Fractal Design lon+2 Platinum 860w

The Meshify 2 Mini series launched this time is in the main compartment. Under the compact appearance, players can still install most of the commercially available hardware. Supports motherboards up to M-ATX size. The water cooling installation uses 280 size. It can still be installed normally when a 140 fan is installed in the front. If players want to install a tower fan, they can support a tower radiator with a maximum height of 167 mm. , the installation space of the graphics card part is 267mm long, and the demonstration installation is the RTX3070 founding card version, with a length of about 242mm.

Due to the limited space of the M-ATX case itself, the editor will suggest that you first think about how to route the cables when installing. The 240mm radiator is actually installed on the top. Because the heat dissipation armor of the motherboard installed in the demonstration is high, the overall space is really good. The following picture is an example. The height of the memory installed by the editor is 7.5 cm. The heat dissipation armor, memory and water cooling There is almost no space in the middle of the row, so when installing the cold row, be sure to thread the cable of the cold row to the back of the case, and then install the cold row to facilitate the installation.



→ There is basically no space between the memory and the water cooling row.



→ It is easy to install after arranging the wires on the upper water cooling row.



→ The CPU also remember to pull up the water cooling row first.



→ Supplied to tie the entire CPU power cord.



→ The included 120 fan option is attached next to the B660M M.2 slot.



→ Route the cables on the back.



→ Installation is complete.



→ Installation is complete.

In terms of heat dissipation test, this time, Intel 12th generation i5-12600K and RTX 3070 were used for the test. The radiator used Fractal Design Lumen S24 RGB. The test selected AIDA64 and 3DMark to simulate high load and game scenarios respectively, and the test part used a bare-side platform. To compare the difference in heat dissipation after being installed in the case.

In the actual measurement, it can be found that using AIDA64 for the stress test of the processor CPU and FPU, the CPU can roughly maintain the temperature below 65 ℃ when the speed is not adjusted to full speed; the FPU is maintained below 85 ℃. The difference from the installed machine is about 5°C. If a fan is installed, it may be possible to obtain data that is closer to the bare test.



→ The unit is °C.

Define 7 Mini

The Define 7 series finally welcomed their fourth partner, the Define 7 Mini! The Fractal Design Define 7 Mini case to be unpacked this time is a product in the Define 7 family, which is aimed at users of M-ATX motherboards. The Define 7 series has high-quality materials, quiet design, and the implementation of Nordic minimalist aesthetics. The design concept is widely loved by many players.

There are 2 versions of Define 7 Mini unpacked this time, one is Define 7 Mini Black TG Light Tint with internal structure and Define 7 Mini Black Solid without penetrating glass, which take care of the internal lighting effect and hardware respectively. Gamers and users who want to keep a low profile in the office.



→ Define 7 Mini Black TG Light Tint。



→ Define 7 Mini Black Solid。

Inheriting the consistent high-quality boutique line of the Define series, in addition to the internal high-quality materials, the appearance of the hairline front panel, the air outlets on both sides and the straight indicator lights above are also known to people as soon as they see it. A classic design from the Define collection.



→ Chassis back panel.



→ Back room.



→ 4 PCIe slots.

The exploded diagram shows that the Define 7 Mini case is equipped with a mute sponge on the front panel, top panel and side panel, which enhances the quietness of the entire computer. As for heat dissipation, there are also 2 top panels for players to choose from, one is preset by the manufacturer One is a regular mesh top cover for players who want to dissipate heat, which can be selected according to the needs of the player, and there are two heat dissipation holes on both sides of the front panel, which maintains the Define 7 The minimalist aesthetics also take heat dissipation into consideration.



→ Case exploded diagram.



→ Unperforated top cover.



→ Mesh cooling top cover.

In the case interface, the Define 7 Mini provides a 3.5mm audio port at the top, two USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, and a Type-C port that supports 10Gbps. The power button is in the center and the front panel indicator light vertical and parallel.



→ Machine shell I/O.

Internal structure of the case

The front panel of Define 7 Mini can be completely removed for cleaning. The panels on both sides are designed with auxiliary switches. The buckle is located at the top of the rear side of the case. It can be opened by moving it upwards. First, it saves the trouble of turning screws. 2. The second is to avoid the case where the screws of the casing panel will fall off after turning.



→ Assisted closures.



→ The front panel is removable.

The interior space of Define 7 Mini can be divided into main compartment and power compartment. The main compartment can accommodate up to an M-ATX motherboard, 240 integrated water cooling, a GPU up to 306 mm when a 25mm front fan is installed, and 2 additional ones can be installed above the power compartment 2.5-inch hard drive bracket, PCIe provides 4-slot space for players who have expansion needs to install.

The main compartment has a total of 4 cable holes, two of which are on the top of the mainboard, two are on the side of the mainboard, and one cable hole is provided above the power compartment for the power cable to be passed through the mainboard, on the far right There are two detachable baffles. If the player wants to install a water cooling radiator on the front panel or has other needs, the baffles can be removed for installation.



→ Internal space.

There are 1 120mm and 1 140mm fan in the case itself. According to official data, Define 7 Mini can install up to 7 120mm or 4 140mm fans. It is speculated that 7 120mm fans can be installed on the top respectively* 2 , rear * 1, front panel * 3 and above the power compartment * 1; 140 mm fan is top * 2, front panel * 2.



→ 140 fans at the front.



→ 120 fans at the rear.

The Define 7 Mini has 5 devil felt cable ties in the back panel space to help players organize cables. In terms of expansion, in addition to the 2 extra 2.5-inch brackets above the power compartment, the back can accommodate 2 2.5-inch hard drives. HDD and 3.5″ HDD bracket.



→ Hard disk space indicator.



→ 240 water-cooled, three-slot graphics card can be installed.



→ Schematic.

Which one do you prefer, cooling and quiet?

This time, Meshify 2 Mini uses a large area of ​​mesh for heat dissipation, and the configuration of 2 fans is preset, which provides the possibility of more convenience for small case players. There is no need to use a water cooling configuration because of the heat dissipation of the processor. Even if you use an air cooling tower, you can High-end processors provide adequate cooling airflow.

In addition, in terms of expansion configuration, Meshify 2 Mini also provides quite a variety of installation configurations. In the M-ATX space, in addition to the installation space for 7 fans, it also provides two sets of 3.5-inch fans without affecting the heat dissipation performance. The installation space for hard drives and four sets of 2.5-inch hard drives, plus 4 PCIe expansion slots, is sufficient to meet the expansion needs of general users.

While the Define 7 Mini has a smaller body, it still comes with front and rear fans, which can already meet the basic cooling needs. The interior also leaves players with further expansion space, including up to two 120 mm or 140 mm fans, as well as front and rear fans. Install up to 280mm, install up to 240mm water cooling row, etc. In addition to the side-penetrating and non-side-penetrating styles, players have more choices, and the top cover can also be replaced to see if the player should focus on quietness or heat dissipation. In addition, the standard mute sponge of the Define 7 series and this Mini version The compact features enhance the compatibility of the Define 7 MINI environment!