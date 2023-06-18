M5S demonstration | Grillo show in the square: «Make the brigades of citizenship, put on the balaclava and do the chores». The League: unacceptable

â€œMake the citizenship brigades, put on balaclavas and at night, without being seen, do the chores, fix the sidewalks. React.’ Beppe Grillo from the stage M5S demonstration of Rome against precariousness – with a surprise intervention – unleashes the political tussle. Virtually all parties respond: “Serious, disconcerting and unacceptable words from Grillo”, replies the League in a note. “He instigated violence,” tweeted Enrico Borghi of the Third Pole. Even the dem Pina Picierno attacks the “ravings” of the guarantor. And Giorgio MulÃ© of Forza Italia warns: “Beppe Grillo’s is not a joke, but a dangerous invitation to solicit weak minds to violent actions”. While the group leader of FdI in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti, argues that “he should be ashamed and apologize”.

From the Movement, however, they try to minimize. The reference to the citizenship brigades relates to one of his posts in October and the use of the balaclava – they explain – is due to the fact that “the laws prohibit anyone from repairing a bench, so you have to do it secretly”.

But the guarantor’s return to the stage is also marked by his old warhorses: “The only way to counter the artificial intelligence that will make hundreds of millions of people unemployed will be to combine an unconditional universal single income”. The founder, who will leave Rome today after a series of meetings in a star-studded key, it also stings the leader: â€œCollect the plans and send them to Conte. Sooner or later Conte will understand them ». Furthermore, although a solution to the issue of indemnity on legal cases concerning him due to his role in the Movement is in the pipeline, he recalls: Â«I have 150 trials, almost all those we have sent away from the Movement have denounced me because I was the political boss 10 years ago.’ The last passage sounds almost like a return to the origins, a liberating vaffa: «I no longer sent to fc… anyone, I’m like Father Marinano “peace and good”… and now go to fc.. . everyone». See also Health Management at the crossroads: definitive disappearance or relaunch

Grillo’s intervention steals the show a bit from Conte, who returns again to his absence at the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi: «It was a celebratory orgy. They attacked me because I didn’t go to the funeral. We are not hypocrites. Nobody can prevent us from our political action, where there can be no one who has contributed to the degradation of public ethics». The organizers speak of 15-20 thousand participants and the starred president thanks the allies present at the initiative: «We are always available for dialogue. We have to work on common battles, on themes, not on summit meetings. I appreciate Elly Schlein coming, Nicola Fratoianni, many social and civic forces». The M5S leader repeatedly attacks Giorgia Meloni (“You are becoming a bad copy of Renzi of Arabia”, “bold”, prone “to the indications of Washington and Brussels” on the war in Ukraine), loudly demands Â«the legal minimum wage: it is the right pathÂ» and tries to broaden the base by winking at the environmentalists present on stage: Â«We may not even share the demonstration acts of the “Latest generation” kids but we must listen to them, because it is a just cause.’