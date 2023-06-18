M5S demonstration | Grillo show in the square: «Make the brigades of citizenship, put on the balaclava and do the chores». The League: unacceptable

â€œMake the citizenship brigades, put on balaclavas and at night, without being seen, do the chores, fix the sidewalks. React.’ Beppe Grillo from the stage M5S demonstration of Rome against precariousness – with a surprise intervention – unleashes the political tussle. Virtually all parties respond: “Serious, disconcerting and unacceptable words from Grillo”, replies the League in a note. “He instigated violence,” tweeted Enrico Borghi of the Third Pole. Even the dem Pina Picierno attacks the “ravings” of the guarantor. And Giorgio MulÃ© of Forza Italia warns: “Beppe Grillo’s is not a joke, but a dangerous invitation to solicit weak minds to violent actions”. While the group leader of FdI in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti, argues that “he should be ashamed and apologize”.
From the Movement, however, they try to minimize. The reference to the citizenship brigades relates to one of his posts in October and the use of the balaclava – they explain – is due to the fact that “the laws prohibit anyone from repairing a bench, so you have to do it secretly”.
But the guarantor’s return to the stage is also marked by his old warhorses: “The only way to counter the artificial intelligence that will make hundreds of millions of people unemployed will be to combine an unconditional universal single income”. The founder, who will leave Rome today after a series of meetings in a star-studded key, it also stings the leader: â€œCollect the plans and send them to Conte. Sooner or later Conte will understand them ». Furthermore, although a solution to the issue of indemnity on legal cases concerning him due to his role in the Movement is in the pipeline, he recalls: Â«I have 150 trials, almost all those we have sent away from the Movement have denounced me because I was the political boss 10 years ago.’ The last passage sounds almost like a return to the origins, a liberating vaffa: «I no longer sent to fc… anyone, I’m like Father Marinano “peace and good”… and now go to fc.. . everyone».
Grillo’s intervention steals the show a bit from Conte, who returns again to his absence at the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi: «It was a celebratory orgy. They attacked me because I didn’t go to the funeral. We are not hypocrites. Nobody can prevent us from our political action, where there can be no one who has contributed to the degradation of public ethics». The organizers speak of 15-20 thousand participants and the starred president thanks the allies present at the initiative: «We are always available for dialogue. We have to work on common battles, on themes, not on summit meetings. I appreciate Elly Schlein coming, Nicola Fratoianni, many social and civic forces». The M5S leader repeatedly attacks Giorgia Meloni (“You are becoming a bad copy of Renzi of Arabia”, “bold”, prone “to the indications of Washington and Brussels” on the war in Ukraine), loudly demands Â«the legal minimum wage: it is the right pathÂ» and tries to broaden the base by winking at the environmentalists present on stage: Â«We may not even share the demonstration acts of the “Latest generation” kids but we must listen to them, because it is a just cause.’
That of the Movement – as explained by an M5S – is “a pincer operation: on the one hand to widen our audience, aiming to recover the vote of abstentions on the left and on the other hand it serves to coagulate the center-left”. Not by chance Conte will be at the national assembly of Coordination 2050-Polo Progressista today, for the construction of the progressive coalition. The controversies, however, seem to dampen the effect. In addition to Grillo’s words, in addition to the tensions in the Democratic Party, there is also room for the outburst of the MEP Fabio Massimo Castaldo: Â«Only regret, Moni Ovadia’s speech. Not a word of condemnation for the brutal repression against the civil society that courageously fights for peace in Russia».