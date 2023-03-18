FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

PARIS – “Burning, burning!” shouted thousands of demonstrators as a cardboard Macron was passed through the crowd and finally thrown into the flames, in the fire started in front of the riot police, barricaded behind the barriers and armored car in Place de la Concorde.

It is here, in this huge area in front of the National Assemblyacross the Seine, here where they were guillotined Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette but also Danton and Robespierre, in this square in 1830 renamed with optimism Â«della ConcordiaÂ», where at sunset the furious Parisians flock against the president, the premier Elisabeth Borne and the entire government. No agreement, only anger.

Personal hatred Emmanuel Macron’s decision to bypass Parliament to impose pension reform with article 49.3 of the Constitution is aggravating a social anger that exploded in November 2018 with the beginning of the yellow vest revolt, and which has never disappeared . Even a personal hatred against the head of state – albeit democratically and clearly elected – who in recent years has sometimes remained smoldering, for example during the confinements of the pandemic or on the occasion of the last presidential elections, when the French responded – perhaps for the last time — to the call to vote whoever Marine Le Pen’s opponent was. At that time Macron swore he understood, promised he would listen more to his fellow citizens and he entrusted the prime minister’s seat to a former socialist like Elisabeth Borne, who with her “social sensitivity” was called upon to balance the president’s technocratic and liberal style. See also that's who finances the bulwarks of public health

100 thousand tons of garbage That project has failed, Prime Minister Borne is the face of the most detested reform and the spontaneous rallies in the place de la Concorde do not allow us to foresee anything good as regards the climate of the coming weeks and months, while the capital is submerged by over 10,000 tons of uncollected rubbish (strikes by trains, planes, buses, schools and even garbage collectors).

If the square is wild, crossing the bridge is there a National Assembly in the throes of counting of deputies and maneuvers at the last moment to respond to the president’s act of force. The disputed article 49.3 itself provides the means: if the majority of deputies vote on a motion of censure, the law just passed lapses, and with it the government.