Home Health Macron and the EU pressuring Xi, Putin closes talks
Health

Macron and the EU pressuring Xi, Putin closes talks

by admin

French President Emmanuel Macron “counts” on China and its leader Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” and on peace talks “as soon as possible”. While the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, encouraging direct contact with President Volodymyr Zelensky, reported that “it was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak with him when the conditions are right”. as French sources also reported. The Chinese puzzle was not solved by the European couple Macron-von der Leyen in the unprecedented joint mission to Beijing, but he clarified what the EU will not accept in the Ukrainian crisis: the use of nuclear devices (apprehension for developments in Belarus) and possible arms shipments from China to Russia, which “would significantly harm” relations between Brussels and Beijing because “assisting an aggressor would be contrary to international law”.

From Moscow, however, while giving Beijing “a very effective and impressive potential for mediation”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov nipped any negotiating hypothesis, defining “the situation with Ukraine is still difficult: for now there are no prospects for a peaceful solution”. After welcoming Macron in the afternoon with full honors in Tiananmen Square amidst a labyrinth of red carpets, a guard of honor and a suggestive small military parade, in his meeting with the media in the Great Hall of the People Xi relied on the formulas already notes of the 12-point document of the end of February on the Chinese proposal for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. Above all, the promotion of “peace talks” between the parties to be started as soon as possible and the willingness to collaborate with France (and other countries) so that the international community “maintains rational moderation” against actions that aggravate the crisis or “the get out of control”. While the reference to territorial integrity and sovereignty appeared more subtle, as opposed to the request addressed to the EU for greater “strategic autonomy” with respect to the USA. “Only time will clarify China‘s next moves, but the EU has drawn its red lines which it does not want to be crossed”, a European diplomatic source commented to ANSA.

See also  Tennis or swimming pool: how to protect your eyes when doing sports

Macron for his part, who will see Xi tomorrow in Canton, has secured important commercial agreements, such as the doubling of the Airbus assembly line in China. While von der Leyen, in the evening, listed the topics covered in the meetings. “Our trade relationship is increasingly unbalanced – he began at the press conference -. In the last 10 years, the EU trade deficit has more than tripled to almost 400 billion: we discussed it because the trajectory is not sustainable”, he explained the former German defense minister citing structural problems such as the requirements imposed by China, between technology transfer and intellectual property infringement. Then he assured that there will be greater attention to the export of technologies, even of dual use: not US-style decoupling, but de-risking (“the reduction of risks that I spoke about with Xi and premier Li Qiang” ), thinking about self-sufficiency. “We want to define where we see the risks and address them, strengthen our supply chains and diversify them,” she added while mentioning the case of Russian gas. Von der Leyen then raised the issue of human rights (“I expressed our deep concern starting from Xinjiang”) and Taiwan, on which he had clear words: “The threat of using force to change the status quo is unacceptable , it is important that tensions are resolved through dialogue”. In Taipei, meanwhile, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong is under close scrutiny along with the Chinese threat to inspect vessels in the Taiwan Strait in response to Wednesday’s meeting in Los Angeles between the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen and the speaker of the House American Kevin McCarthy. Shandong, which was last detected east of Taiwan’s southern tip, has entered the western Pacific for the first time since commissioning in 2019. But the US aircraft carrier Uss Nimitz is also not far east of Taiwan, the minister said. of Taipei Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng.

See also  Because Allegri went to the locker room before the end of Inter-Juventus-breaking latest news

Read the full article on ANSA.it

You may also like

Rain of rockets from Lebanon on Israel, it...

Delicious recipes and tips for a nice Easter

Berlusconi suffering from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, the expert...

Silvio Berlusconi has chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Knight undergoing...

Mask requirement: where does it still apply? |...

Berlusconi: Locatelli, pneumonia compatible with leukemia – Health

Specializing in children: Specialists from all over the...

Bacteria also get nervous with hunger (and release...

Spring 2023 finally without masks?

in Japan there is no more space to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy