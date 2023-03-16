Emmanuel Macron has decided: the French government will raise the question of confidence, Article 49-3, to pass the pension reform. This was learned from sources close to the executive, according to BFM TV. With the government’s choice to ask the question of trust, the pension reform has become law. This is on the condition that the motions of censure which will be presented within 24 hours and discussed on Monday do not collect the majority of votes.

In this case, the government would fall and with it the law in which it has placed its trust. Marine Le Pen has already announced her own no-confidence motion and has confirmed that she is also ready to vote on the left’s no-confidence motions.

“We cannot play with the future of the country”: the French president, intervening in the council of ministers, would have justified in this way the recourse to the contested article 49.3 of the constitution which allows not to go through the vote of the National Assembly, to adopt the pension reform.

The decision was taken by Macron and the government in consideration of a lack of majority or too high a risk of losing the challenge of the reform vote by a handful of votes. There will therefore be no vote on the hotly contested plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, the government will place the confidence and, within 24 hours, the opposition will have the right to present a motion of censure to the government. With the prospect of having a transversal motion voted on, presented by the left or the right, but voted by both formations. If the motion of censure were majority, the government of Elisabeth Borne would be defeated and Macron would have to appoint a new prime minister and a new executive.

In the next 24 hours, the oppositions – in the presence of the government’s decision to place confidence in the pension reform – will have the right to present motions of censure. The services of the Assemblée Nationale have already announced that the vote on the motions – which will be “transversal” given that Marine Le Pen has already announced that she will also vote on the motions of the left – is scheduled for Monday. The government has little chance of being defeated on confidence, unless Republican or centrist deputies also vote against the government.

The group leader of the Rassemblement National at the National Assembly in Paris, Marine Le Pen, denounces “a democratic coup de main”, after Macron’s decision to resort to the issue of trust, with the disputed article 49-3 of the French Constitution, to adopt the pension reform. Speaking to journalists gathered at the National Assembly, he called for the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Lawrence Berger, the leader of France’s main trade union CFDT, announces “new mobilisations” from the trade unions. Demonstration underway near the National Assembly in Paris. The demonstrators framed by a massive security device gathered in rue de l’Université, not far from the lower house of the French parliament. According to several journalists present on site, the demonstration is gradually spreading to the nearby Boulevard Saint-Germain.

The pension reform has no “parliamentary legitimacy”: said the leader of France Insoumise, JJean-Luc Melenchon, interviewed by BFM-TV, during his inspection of the square, alongside the demonstrators protesting in Paris against Emmanuel Macron’s decision to resort to trust, with the disputed article 49.3 of the Constitution, to get the reform approved without going through the vote of the National Assembly. To the journalist who pointed out that the reform was adopted by the Senate, the leader Insoumis replied: “It is true, but only by the Senate. Not by the French people and not by the National Assembly…”. When the reporter then pointed out to him that article 49.3 is in any case provided for by French law, Mélenchon cut it short: ”Thanks for this lesson in constitutional law. Until we meet again”.