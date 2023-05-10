Macron’s party: ‘Meloni is inhuman and ineffective on migrants’ – Politics

A new clash with Paris on the management of migrants. Quoted by Le Figaro in an article on the crisis between the two capitals, the head of President Macron’s party, Stéphane Séjourné, attacks the Italian prime minister, accusing her of demagoguery with an ‘unjust, inhuman and ineffective’ policy. And he argues that “the French far right takes the Italian far right as a model. Giorgia Meloni replied immediately. ‘It is not ideal to use us for internal accounts – says the Italian prime minister from Prague where she is for a bilateral deal – but everyone makes the choices they want to make’.

etiquette, but everyone makes the choices they want to make”. The Prime Minister said soGiorgia Meloni, in Prague, commenting on the criticisms of the Italian government coming from France by the head of Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, Stéphane Séjourné

A lunge also from Spain. With Yolanda Díaz, Deputy Prime Minister and Labor Minister in Sánchez’s socialist government, who argues that with the latest Labor decree, the Meloni executive has shown that it wants to “govern against male and female workers”, to “return” to the model of “contracts garbage”.

The attack from France

“The French far right takes the Italian far right as a model. Their incompetence and their impotence must be denounced. Meloni makes a lot of demagoguery on illegal immigration: his policy is unjust, inhuman and ineffective”. Thus the head of the party of Emmanuel Macron Renaissance, Stephane Sejourne, quoted by Le Figaro in an article on the crisis between Italy and France entitled “Despite their differences, Meloni agitated as an anti-Le Pen bogeyman by the government”. “Message that the MEP plans to repeat on May 25 in Rome, where he organizes a seminar of the Renew group in support of the Democratic Party”, he reads.

The reply of the premier

“Evidently there’s some problem they need to solve. But I don’t think it’s a problem they have with us. Obviously there’s some problem maintaining consensus that needs to be addressed, but it’s an internal problem. I don’t want to get into it, I understand the difficulty”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in Prague, to those who asked her about the repeated attacks by the French government. To those who asked her if she had sent a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, the premier replied: “No, no, I’m interested in what Italians say about the work I do”.

Previously, the Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salvini had repulsed the French attack. “Unacceptable and offensive tones – she writes on twitter -. France cannot give lessons to anyone. Show respect to the Italian government”. And on Twitter the other deputy prime minister, the foreign minister Antonio Tajani he replied in Madrid writing that “it is a pity that the Spanish vice premier Yolanda Diaz is interfering in Italian political life by giving unacceptable judgments on the government’s choices. Her party’s electoral difficulties do not justify offenses to a European partner and ally. This is not the way to collaborate “.

Criticisms of the Italian premier also from Spain at work

With the latest decree on work, Yolanda Díaz, deputy prime minister and labor minister in the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez told the Spanish Congress of Deputies, the Italian executive headed by Giorgia Meloni has shown that it wants to “govern against male and female workers”, to “return” to the “junk contracts” model. Dìaz accused the ultra-conservatives of Vox of wanting to do the same in the Iberian country in the future.

'In Italy the government goes against the workers as Vox wants to do' (ANSA)

ANSA agency The spokesman of the French government, Olivier Véran, tries to appease the dispute between Italy and France on the issue of migrants following the accusations against Prime Minister Meloni by Minister Darmanin: ‘He didn’t want to ostracize Italy’. The Italian Foreign Minister: ‘Words that go in the right direction. France’s communiqué is not enough, it was lukewarm, the offenses, on the other hand, were very strong.’ Beaune agrees with Darmanin ‘on a political level’ (ANSA)