Macrophages engineered to kill solid tumors

Interesting results from a study conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania on macrophages, a particular type of white blood cell.

I macrophages I’m a type of White blood cells that engulf and destroy (phagocytose) invaders such as bacteria, viruses, and even plants to remove them from the body. A macrophage’s innate immune response teaches our body to remember and attack invading cells in the future. This learned immunity is essential to creating some sort of cancer vaccine.

By silencing the molecular pathway that prevents macrophages from attacking our cells, engineers at the School of Engineering and Applied Science at University of Pennsylvania have manipulated these white blood cells to eliminate the solid tumours.

“Macrophages recognize cancer cells as part of the body, not as invaders – say the authors of the study, the results of which have been published in Nature.com -. In order for these white blood cells to see and attack cancer cells, we had to study the molecular pathway that controls cell-to-cell communication. Disabling this pathway – a checkpoint interaction between a protein called SIRPa on the macrophage and the CD47 protein found on all ‘autonomous’ cells – was key to creating this therapy.”

Tested in vivo, the engineered cells were able to eliminate tumors in 80% of the mice. Importantly, the elimination of the tumor triggered an adaptive immune response. Weeks later, the immunoglobulin G anti-cancer antibody increased.

This engineered macrophage therapy works best in conjunction with existing antibody therapy. Macrophage therapy may hold the key to a cancer vaccine, destroying cancer cells and teaching the body to destroy emerging cancer cells in the future.

