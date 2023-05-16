Macular degeneration: once every four months for drugs that stop vision loss

The macular degeneration age-related anddiabetic edema are diseases that affect the macula, the part of the eye responsible for sharp and detailed central vision, necessary for activities such as reading. The main symptom is in fact a blurry area in the center of the visual field.

“Wet macular degeneration is an advanced form of the disease that, if left untreated, can lead to rapid and severe vision loss,” he explains. Leonardo Mastropasqua, Director of the Ophthalmological Clinic of the G. D’Annunzio University of Chieti. “It develops with the uncontrolled growth of new abnormal blood vessels under the macula, causing swelling, bleeding and/or fibrosis. Around twenty million people worldwide suffer from “wet” macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss in people over 60. As the world‘s population ages, the disease will affect even more people on a global scale.”

The drugs available today can stop the disease, prevent further damage to the macula and loss of vision. However, these treatments are effective only if administered in a stable and continuous manner over time. «According to the standard recognized by the scientific community, patients with age-related macular degeneration should undergo at least seven intravitreal injections in the first year, followed by at least four in the following years, but half of the patients are already lost after a year, often due to of the organizational difficulties in planning the numerous visits» he warns Francis Bandello, Director of the Ophthalmology Unit at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. «To overcome these limitations, the possibility of using drugs with a longer duration of action would represent a therapeutic option capable of improving the patient’s quality of life by reducing the number of injection treatment sessions. The possibility of using drugs with a duration d’longer action, therefore, will improve the patients’ quality of life, reducing the number of treatment sessions».

In the video:

Francesco BANDELLO

Director of the Ophthalmology Unit at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan

Leonardo MASTROPASQUA

Director of the Ophthalmological Clinic of the G. D’Annunzio University of Chieti

Anna Maria PORRINI

Medical Affairs & Clinical Operations Head di Roche