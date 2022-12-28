From left, Madame, Dr. Daniela Grillone Tecioiu and tennis player Camila Giorgi

He did it to protect their health, because they were often patients with pathologies and allergies for which he was there vaccination could be contraindicated. In recent months, the Vicenza prosecutor’s office has questioned the doctor five times Daniela Grillone Tecioiu, 57 years old, general practitioner with practice in Vicenza, specialized in aesthetic medicine and ozone therapy. And five times she, assisted by the lawyer Fernando Cogolato, tried to wear the mask of the champion of the sickexplaining that he did this, for prevent major damage. He did it for the patients, he assures, to protect them from the possible contraindications of the anti-Covid serum. And for those fake vaccinations that allowed for get the green passlast year turned to her hundreds of people. Even from outside the region. Also Vip. Two names above all: the Vicenza singer Madame (born Francesca Calearo, 20) who in less than two months is expected in San Remoand the athlete from the Marche region Camila Giorgi, 30 years old, one of the strongest Italian tennis players. Both are now being investigated for false ideology.





The explanation to the cameras The justifications made in front of the deputy prosecutor Gianni Pipeschi coincided with one confession full by the doctor who had been arrested at the end of February together with her husband Andrew Giacoppo, and with what is considered his successor, the nephrologist Erich Goepel Volker, a 64-year-old from Malo who since November 2021 has been a substitute general practitioner in a practice in Fara Vicentino. In the meantime, both doctors have returned to freedom and, pending a possible trial, have obtained from the USL the possibility of returning to exercise. That the woman stood collaborating with the investigators (unlike Goepel who, assisted by the lawyer Massimo Malipiero, always availed himself of the right not to answer) it was evident from when, last month, the cameras of the local broadcaster TV Vicenza they had filmed her while he explained candidly: Gods were made fake vaccines, only for a gods Colleagues mine, nurses, etc., who had pathologies, who were about to die if they got a vaccine… They were desperate. For this they turned to his study, because all the other colleagues refused to give them an exemption. How many patients have obtained the green pass in this way? There weren't many, in the end they will have been if not three hundred vaccines.

VIP suspects The investigators, after acquiring from the USL the list of patients immunized by Grillone, crossed i data with statements made during interrogations. And from there the new investigative vein opened which for now sees fifteen people investigated for false ideological. Among them are medici, nurses e promoters pharmaceuticals. But also the Vicenza area Madame (the 57-year-old was already her general practitioner) e Camila Giorgi, winner of the Canada Open 2021 and second Italian ever (after Flavia Pennetta) and current number one in blue women’s tennis. Not only that, his two are also under investigation with the athlete – with the same accusations brothers Amadeus e Leandrothe mamma Claudia Fullone and the padre– coach Sergio Luis Giorgi. All have received the guarantee notice in view of the request, made by the Vicenza prosecutor’s office, for a accident evidentiary which will take place in the coming weeks: the investigators want to hear again, but this time before a judge, Dr. Daniela Grillone, so that her statements can also be useful in a possible trial.

Will we be at risk? For now none comment n by the tennis player (who will meet her lawyers tomorrow to decide how to respond to the accusations, which if they prove to be founded could trigger serious measures from the Federation Italian tennis) and not even by the singer-songwriter from Vicenza for whom there is now discussion on the appropriateness of her participation in San Remo, where waiting with the song The good in the bad: not being under contract with Rai, public TV cannot apply the code of ethics but the Artistic direction of the Festival could take a position in the next few days. probable that those fifteen suspects are only the first nomi to end up in the crosshairs of the investigators, among those present in the long list of patients who have turned to Grillone and (but in this case the list would be much shorter) to his colleague Erich Goepel Volker. In addition to the white coats, in fact, there would be requests for the intervention of the two general practitioners to perform a false vaccination dozens of police officers.