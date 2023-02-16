“I made a promise 23 years ago and I kept it. I said publicly to the world: if my son Pino wins the judo final in Sydney 2000, as soon as I get back to Naples I’ll put myself at the service of my people in Scampia. Pino won the Olympic gold and I opened the Judo Star Gym, which you call an “outpost”, our Maddaloni Project, sport and legality, while I simply call it my reason for living». Word of O Maè of Scampia, Gianni Maddaloni. A life at risk, that of her Gym, because for the umpteenth time she is “threatened”. And not by the bosses of one Gomorrah on which profit is still made (“in Scampia 95% of the population is made up of respectable families who make a living from their work”, underlines Maddaloni), but from a state blind and insensitive to the cry for help from O Maè, to which for the services offered to the community, one of the most difficult in Naples, an “absurd” bill of 385 thousand euros was delivered. A debt to be remedied quickly by the Municipality of Naples (read below intervention councilor Baretta, ed), penalty: the executive eviction that would put an end to that fairy tale that, we of to come we have always narrated and which was also told in a Rai fiction (Maddaloni played by Beppe Fiorello), with a very truthful title, The gold of Scampia.

The request for payment of 385 thousand delivered to Maddaloni – .

But evidently that gold glitters in front of everyone’s eyes except for the institutions, the real fugitives of this fairy tale that is taking on the contours of a Neapolitan drama.

In 2005, when I put myself at the service of the “Requalification Scampia” project – at the time the mayor of Naples was Rosa Russo Iervolino – I was not submitted to any type of contract. I keep a blank signed document pledging to work for free for my people and their children. If they had told me that there was a “rent” of 500 euros per month to pay, I would have accepted, just as I paid my bills regularly – the first one came to me in 2017 – also thanks to the good hearts of the many friends of the Judo Star who they have never left me. But here we are now talking about a rent of 2,000 euros a month, for 18 years, which the Municipality of Naples should have paid. A figure that I could never have sustained on my own strength, and therefore I would have had to say “no” then, giving up the possibility of snatching thousands of street urchins from the street so as not to make them become laborers of the Camorra. Most of those kids, thanks to my “yes” pronounced in 2005, today are integrated into society, into the world of work and included in sports groups. And now what will become of everyone else if no one reaches out to us anymore?

Yours is a heartfelt appeal, addressed to whom in particular?

To all local institutions, Coni and the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi. I want to continue playing sports and legality as long as I live, but this is how they’re putting me on the gigliottina … The former mayor of Naples Luigi De Magistris promised that before his mandate expired he would fix everything, but he didn’t he did it. The new mayor Gaetano Manfredi in whom I have full confidence, has inherited the hot potato and has to put his hand to a dozen realities like ours… But the Maddaloni Project, for the human and sporting results it has brought to Scampia, I think is unique. And yet, they are tying me hand and foot and preventing me from defending myself, because I don’t have the financial means to do so…

The wall dedicated to Pope Francis who sent him the “diploma – .

A warrior like O Maè down. It’s an image never seen before… «Maddaloni’ don’t give up!», says the president of Coni Giovani Malagò and every single soul thinks so of Scampia.

I never give up. Up until a few weeks ago, we also worked here with Caritas, supplying food to the poor in the neighborhood. For twenty years the prison directors have always found the door open at the Maddaloni gym (three times a week I went to teach judo at the Juvenile of Nisida), the local health authorities, the Salesians, the schools. Yesterday a teacher from the hotel school of Scampia phoned me and hearing of the “debt” she asked me timidly: “Maè, do you still take the difficult kids?” I answered sure: I have problems with the municipality, but not with my conscience which requires me to dedicate myself to those kids who need to not end up on the sidelines. Ten minutes ago, a boy passed by whose form I signed to access social services: he’s been with us for 4 years, we’ve re-educated him to legality, but if I don’t take care of him, they’ll put him back in prison… Of prisoners in testing “I keep three” and dozens are the daily requests, but I can’t take more. If they take away my gym and we end up in the middle of the street, then what do I tell these “guoloni”?

How many are those “jumpers” that they would end up in the street, with their Master?

60 children train for free at the gym. Then there are 20 kids who take dance classes and a few weeks ago I opened a fitness class for over 70s: pensioners who come here for free and do physical activity and socialize with what may be their grandchildren.

Then, let’s not forget that this is the gymnasium of the Olympic gold medalist and of the best Italian judo youth.

In fact, around twenty of our competitive athletes win national and international titles every month. At the London 2012 Games we gave three judokas to the national team: Francesco Faraldo who joined the sports group of the Penitentiary Police, Elio Verde (Fiamme Oro, Police) and Antonio Ciano (Guardia di Finanza). All three come from the province of Caserta and thanks to their sacrifices and those of their families they have come to achieve our dual original objective: to do social work at the highest level and maximum preparation to aim for top sport.

How many kids will Scampia send to the next Games in Paris 2024?

Two of our very strong girls are making the Olympic qualifications: Susi Scutto (Guardia di Finanza) and Martina Esposito (Carabinieri). Then we have several guys who will be ready in four years starting with my son Bright who finished 2nd at the European Juniors. Bright is 19 years old and has also joined the sports group of the State Police. Bright

Maddaloni is his adopted son (born of Nigerian parents), but there are thousands of “children” he has raised over the years and many of them here at the Judo Star Gym have found their second family.

I am moved when fathers who are serving their sentences write to me from prison and thank me for what I do for their children. Scampia has changed a lot in recent years, and those who talk about it only for having known it through crime films or the events of the Vele, must instead know stories such as those of Giuseppe who was a drug dealer and after having experimented with the “Maddaloni Method” is now a peaceful man, a family man who thanks us today for saving his life. The salvation of Scampia passes above all from the strength of women, those mothers who collaborate for legality and who have said “enough” to all that pain generated by the violence and wars that are still fought every day on the streets of Naples.

Meanwhile, Naples is losing its head for the football team that is riding towards its 3rd championship. But from the blues of the president Aurelio De Laurentiis no sign of solidarity for the Maddaloni gym?

I experience my Neapolitan spirit in a visceral way even as a fan of the team of president De Laurentiis who, however, has never been seen here, but maybe if they decide to evict us he will have all the material to make a good film. If Osimhen and his companions honored us with their visit and in a difficult moment like the one we are experiencing, they made themselves available to my people, we would welcome them with open arms.

We say goodbye, but first O Maè wants to show «my real degree»…

It is a diploma of commendation that “my friend” Pope Francis sent me. I take the liberty of calling him “my friend”, even though I have never met him but I know that he loves us and understands our suffering… I say this with my heart in my hand, I would like Pope Francis to come and spend a day here with us to touch the profound humanity of my people who, like me, ask for respect, and to be able to continue playing sports, to dream of a better future by living in the grace of God and in the law.

THE ASSESSOR BARETTA

The City now has to decide

The story of the Judo Star Gym is very delicate and the result of a judicial sentence which directly calls into question the Municipality of Naples and the new course of the mayor Gaetano Manfredi. «We fully understand all the reasons for Gianni Maddaloni and the commendable work he has done at a social and sporting level in recent years in Scampia, but we are faced with a sentence against the Municipality which must return the area where the Gymnasium to the rightful owners”. The very delicate question is explained by the councilor for the budget Pier Paolo Baretta, a 73-year-old Venetian, former undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance in the Conte II government, who arrived in Naples on a call from Mayor Manfredi. « The 385,000 euros Maddaloni speaks of are the amount, according to the sentence, of what it costs the Municipality to return the area with the necessary rehabilitation works – continues Baretta -. Now we are wondering what to do: whether to close the issue by paying that amount or try to buy the area. This second hypothesis obviously involves important additional costs and the evaluation of subsequent expenses which must obviously be budgeted ». A situation which in any case risks damaging the community of Scampia and nullifying the good that the Maddaloni Project has done for 18 years now. “We as a municipality are fully aware of this, and that is why we have been questioning ourselves for days to find a solution that meets everyone’s needs and does not harm anyone”.