Panatta has been the fitness and body building brand for 6 decades. Company that produces machines for real physical training, internationally recognized for its excellent joint biomechanics and the maximum possibility of customizing the equipment. Panatta is fully the“made in Italy” fitness company because even if it exports to over 85 countries it has a single production site in Apiro, in Marche. “We are very proud to be the Atelier of Made in Italy fitness – says Angela Tosti Panatta, President of Panatta srl ​​– because we have managed to create in our company a center of excellence for research and development, also thanks to the staff who work there every day”.

The choice of Made in Italy has rewarded the company that has recorded very important performances: the consolidated turnover of 2022 has arrived 36.7 million euros with a +24.5% compared to 2022. 2023 got off to a great start, in the first quarter the company recorded a 100% increase in orders acquired compared to 2022. An exponential growth that involved the whole world. The company has consolidated its positioning in the main European markets (Italy, France, Germany, Spain, UK) and recorded unprecedented growth both in America and in the Middle East. The foundations of this success are continuous product innovation and creativity, Taylor-made with Atelier Panatta which allows the customer to have unique equipment and a professional sales network covering all territories.

Welfare

The growth has obviously also affected the company workforce. In 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, the company hired 23 new resources, bringing the total number of people hired to 164. The attention to personnel that makes up the Panatta team is part of a company philosophy that has always supported human resources and the does with concessions that practically affect the everyday life of employees.

First of all, Panatta has been making furnished homes available for many years on loan for free use for those workers who live far away and would have difficulty with means of transport. There are currently numerous apartments on loan and many other apartments are nearing completion. The level of pay is above the industry average with an important supplement. It should be noted that from October 2021, as further recognition for the work done, overtime hours carried out on Saturdays are paid twice as much as provided for in the national labor contract. Other support initiatives: a net month’s salary paid to all employees who celebrate 30 years in business, on the occasion of the company founder’s 70th birthday, a net bonus of 100 euro was paid to all employees.

The company also provides an interest-free loan to employees. This is 3,000 euros per employee, repayable with a deduction in payroll in 20 interest-free monthly installments. The attention to the quality of the work is also evident in how the company was designed: air conditioning in the departments, production areas with underfloor heating over 6000 m2, 1 bathroom for every 4-6 people. Within the company there is also a gym which is available free of charge to all employees. The canteen has officially come into operation, where employees will be able to have a complete lunch for only 3 euros, created with an investment of 300,000 euros. An important contribution is made to the nursery school in Apiro. All employees with children up to the age of 3 benefit from the free nursery school. Furthermore, for each new birth, the company awards the employee a bonus of 1,000 euros.

Yet another positive effect for local commercial activities is the provision of a welfare bonus, in the form of a prepaid card for shopping at the Apiro supermarket. Bonus that amounts to over 30,000 euros in total. This figure thus remains invested in Apiro, rather than being spent in other out-of-the-ordinary establishments. Another of Panatta’s strong points is the deep bond with the territory which also manifests itself with investments in the Eldorado Water Park. All employees have the opportunity to purchase a season ticket to Eldorado Park at very advantageous conditions. The company is currently selecting a dozen professional figures to be included in the workforce.

“We are looking for – concludes Angela Tosti Panatta – 11 new figures to strengthen our production capacity: 2 manual welders, 2 turners, 2 robot conductors, 4 assembly workers, 1 generic operator. In general we can see that more and more employees give importance to corporate welfare in their job search. After all, work is a central moment in all of our lives and our company promotes it as a whole, paying attention to all needs”.







