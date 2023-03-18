FALCONARA – For the Province, “no interventions have ever been carried out but only the seismic vulnerability checks required by law for buildings built before 1983 and which have nothing to do with water infiltration” at the Cambi-Serrani institute where in recent days the gym has been flooded. This was said by the president Daniele Carnevali, speaking following a video that went viral on social media and after the first explanations also by the mayor Stefania Signorini, adding that the school has never reported this problem. Signorini’s response was immediate, also in the dual role of principal of that school. «I am sorry to contradict the president of the Province of Ancona Daniele Carnevali – the mayor intervened – according to which there have been no reports from the school bodies regarding the structural deficiencies and the need for maintenance in the buildings that house the Cambi-Serrani high school in Falconara. However, it is my duty to remind you, precisely because of my role as head teacher of this institute, that there have been more than one formal and informal reports on the shortcomings of the Cambi-Serrani, addressed to the competent technical offices in the field of school building and to the same director of the Province».

«The first solicitations formally sent to the Province of Ancona to request interventions, due to phenomena clearly linked to potential water infiltrations – continues Signorini – date back as far as November 2018, when I wrote to the manager of the Province of Ancona Alessandra Vallasciani and to the surveyor Massimo Orciani. On that occasion I had asked for urgent work to make the ceilings of the classrooms and all the rooms of the high school safe. The last formal letter instead dates back to last August, when I had written to Dr. Vallasciani to report specifically the situation of the gymnasiums of the Cambi high school, in conditions of serious degradation both in terms of structural maintenance and ordinary maintenance. With the letter I expressly asked that the Province provide for or provide for an extraordinary contribution for the maintenance of the gyms themselves. I was told that buffer interventions could not be financed, given that radical restructuring interventions were already planned thanks to funding from the Pnrr. As for the polls that specifically involved the Cambi high school gymnasium, these took place on Friday 17 February, as was communicated to the school by email. The causal link between those surveys and the serious phenomenon that occurred on the evening of Tuesday 14 March was highlighted by the same manager Vallasciani, who gave the correlation as certain”.