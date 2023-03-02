According to the rumors of Daily Mail, the new flame of the singer would be the boxing instructor of her son. It would have been precisely the attendance of the gym where he teaches to strike the spark

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on entertainment news After the attacks by fans for Madonna’s “unusual” appearance in some recent photographs, a pink moment in terms of love seems to be opening up for the singer. In fact, the singer seems to have a new flame: the boxer Josh Popper. At 35 years her junior, Madonna’s new boyfriend is muscular and handsome and seems to have put her affair with model Andrew Darnell on hold for good.

Madonna, love with boxer Josh Popper read also

Madonna, brother Anthony Ciccone has died New relationship for Madonna, who at 64 is allegedly dating the young 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper. He would be the boxing teacher of one of the pop star’s six children and the couple would have met at the Bredwinners gym in New York. Here love would have struck in the several hours spent together by the boxer and the singer. To confirm the indiscretions of the British magazine, there would be some photos posted by Madonna and the boxer on their respective Instagram profiles. However, neither has confirmed the relationship yet: the Daily Mail contacted boxer Josh Popper himself, who however neither confirmed nor denied the liason.

Madonna, the end of the relationship with Andrew Darnell see also

See also Now Nvidia is worth more than Meta. And he wins the semiconductor race Madonna after Grammy criticism: ‘I won’t apologize for my looks’ The new relationship with the boxing master comes after a few months spent single for Madonna. In fact, last February the star and the model Andrew Darnell had ended their short relationship of a few months. In fact, the 23-year-old seems to have preferred a younger acquaintance for him. According to some sources close to Madonna, she would not have suffered too much from the separation, but the breakup would still have come “at a bad time”. The relationship with Darnell had begun during a photo shoot in 2022 and had come immediately after the end of Madonna’s relationship with the dancer Ahlamalik Williams, the 28-year-old young man to whom she had been linked for three years.

Not just love: Madonna and her 40-year career read also

The song Madonna won’t sing in concert in Milan It is not a rosy period for Madonna only from a personal point of view, but also from an artistic point of view. In fact, the announcement of the The Celebration Tour with which the queen of pop is preparing to celebrate 40 years of career. A world tour, in which the singer will cross the most important international cities, including Milan where she will perform on November 23, 2023, at the Mediolanum Forum. The Tour was announced with a video shared on social media and sees the participation of other names such as Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer. See also Blackpink Jennie's recent status, ring on ring finger attracts attention, public daily cute beauty_Charm_Korean group_Photos

Show Madonna, 30 years of the album Erotica: the most daring looks of the singer Go to the photo gallery

Over the years Madonna has accustomed the public to continuous evolutions that have made her a true style icon and with style, the Queen of Pop celebrates today, October 20, 2022, the 30th anniversary of one of the most controversial albums of all the times, in the gallery some of his coolest outfits in history Go to the photo gallery

