“There is an attack of the devil against us.” Word of Gianni Cardiahusband of Gisella alias Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla. Better known by now as the seer of the Madonna of Trevignano Romano. Who would cry tears of pig according to a complaint presented by the private investigator Andrea Cacciotti to the prosecution of Civitavecchia. And that yesterday was enriched by documentation presented to the Finance Guard Of Colleferro. In which the seizure of the current accounts of the non-profit organization della santona is requested. Meanwhile Gisella has disappeared. As well as the profile Facebook who yesterday made it known that there is “no bad faith” and “no deception” in the story. Gianni however today with the Roman edition of Republic he vents: “We suffered physical attacks from people who believed in the Madonna,” he says.

Hate and hate speech

Not only. Always second Gianni Cardia “A situation of hatred and inciting hatred has been created through the spreading of lies. We’ve been attacked and I’m making complaints after complaints. We left to protect ourselves. We didn’t run away.” The opening of an investigation file follows that of the 2016. When did the tears start Our Lady of Trevignano and tests had shown that the secretions were human blood. Gisella he said he bought the statuette a Medjugory. Four years later the investigation was closed. Now we are at the top. Gisella Cardia and her husband gave birth to the non-profit organization “La Madonna di Trevignano Romano”. They bought the land on the hill and turned it into a pilgrimage destination. The alleged miracles have begun. Including the multiplication of dumplings and pizza. And the donations. 19 thousand euros In the 2020 e 25 mila In the 2021. Including the 123 thousand euros donated by Louis Avella. Who now wants them back.

The neurologist Chifari and the stigmata of Gisella

Meanwhile the Corriere della Sera let it be known that on the day of Easter Monday your Channel 5 the neurology Rosanna Chifari he certified the seer’s stigmata as authentic. She compared them to those of Father Pio and said they smell like flowers. «The blood was analyzed by the Ris in the presence of my bishop to whom we also left ours Dna, mine and my husband’s. We haven’t had the results yet,” he said instead Cardia in connection with “Five minutes”, the program of Bruno Vespa on Rai1. The alleged seer of Trevignano answered a question on the thesis according to which the blood gushing from the eyes of the statue of the Madonna would be pork. “This is absurd. This thing is not certified. It’s been years since 2016 al 2023….we still don’t have the results» of the analyses. Cardia said she saw the “crying figurine” in April 2016. We brought her from Medjugorje. She wept first white tears and then blood.’

The abuse of popular credulity

Responding to a question on why the statuette cries every month and that hundreds of people gather in Trevignano to follow this event, Cardia said: «But she hasn’t cried for two years. It is not true that the Madonna cries every month. We say a rosary, Our Lady leaves a message. She doesn’t cry on the third day of every month, it’s all lies that have been written. Our Lady cried two years ago tears of blood, and then it never happened again.

About what the man who allegedly donated said 123 thousand euros to the association – namely that the woman would have touched the eyes of the statue twice – Cardia said: «I have testimonies from people who can demonstrate how I asked to give a sign to the skeptics and she cried sometimes white tears to give a sign of her presence. But I don’t touch the eyes.”

According to the woman’s lawyer, present in the office, we are not dealing with a case of «abuse of popular credulity, a decriminalized crime. Here – explained the lawyer – one must have respect for the sensitivity and religiosity of others. It is legitimate to believe as well as to have a skeptical attitude towards this phenomenon, like others. The important thing is that the dignity of a person is not injured, in this case of Gisella Cardiaand that no lies be told.”

