Louis Avella70, a former official of the Ministry of Economy with a degree in law and theology, is the man who gave 123 thousand euros a Gisella Cardia. That is the holy guardian of the self-styled Madonna what a tear in Trevignano Romano. Whose real name is Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla. According to a complaint the Our Lady of Trevignano she actually cries with pig tears. And Avella is one of the many repentant faithful who gave money to the saint. In the meantime she, the saint, has disappeared. Just as her past as an entrepreneur with problems due to a bankruptcy petition came to light. On the case the diocese of Civita Castellana he set up a commission for “an investigation into the phenomenology of facts”. But meanwhile Avella tells today a The print his “terrible experience with a diabolical woman”.

The tears, the blood

According to Avella there is something diabolical «in his obstinacy in telling of being able to make the woman weep blood statue of the Madonna and in claiming to be able to multiply pizzas and gnocchi». Avella explains that she gave 123 thousand euros of which 30 mila to the husband ofGisella“. And the others at Onlus Madonna of Trevignano. “I have to tell the truth: neither of them has ever asked me for money. But I knew they needed it.” That is, always explain Avella«they had to buy material for the activities that surround the management of the miracle of tears, such as 30 benches, the fencing of the land, a car, a garage. I paid for all these things: I can prove it because I made bank transfers». The transfers were made between February e June 2020. As she was coming out of a difficult period in his life, she says. «My wife had back problems due to a car accident. After she started walking well again, I wanted to thank the non-profit organization ».

The story of Avella and Gisella

Avella tells when he met Gisella Cardia and the husband: «In the 2018 and I trusted them completely. A relationship of deep friendship had been created: we often traveled and ate together. Do you think when they celebrated i 10 years of marriage, Gisella asked me to accompany her to the altar, in the religious ceremony. I have no children and that gesture seemed very important to me, I felt a bit like a father to her. In short, I trusted him and so then I gave the money. But I don’t want to pass for a fool: the miracle of tears was accredited by the former bishop and, seeing the good relationship he had with Gisella, I trusted her».

But at a certain point he began to doubt: «When they nominated me construction manager for the fencing of the land of the apparitions in street of Campo delle Rose. Having graduated in law, I immediately understood that the authorization was not in order and an abuse was about to be committed. So I walked away. Then, I started having doubts about the miracle and wrote the book “The false apparitions of Trevignano”».

Giovanni Cardia and the Onlus

Gisella’s husband is called Giovanni Cardia. While Avella has no intention of reporting until the religious authorities have certified the forgery. He says he witnessed the tears of blood a couple of times «but today I’m not sure anymore. I think it was suggestion.” Instead, he has never seen the promised multiplication of pizza and gnocchi. Today he hopes to get back i 123 thousand euros. Even if she, she specifies, «no one forced me to donate them. “I regret having placed my trust in a woman who took advantage of my friendship. I feel betrayed as a person, even more than as a man of faith that I am. I found that the8 maggio Gisella will have a bankruptcy hearing for a factory she had a Pattiin Sicily. Who knows how this story of the Madonnina will end up».

“Meetings are suspended”

Meanwhile, on the site dedicated to the alleged apparitions of the Our Lady of Trevignano yesterday we read that “meetings are temporarily suspended with a date to be determined”. The notice would confirm the fact that the alleged seer has left the locality of Lazio to go abroad, as transpires in these hours. The story that sees the protagonist Gisella Cardia has been under the attention of the public prosecutor’s office for a few days Civitavecchia. Previously, however, an investigation had been launched by the competent diocese, that of Civita Castellana. The diocesan commission, which must report to the bishop Marco Salvi, which is responsible for a possible ruling, does not have short times and at the moment would have met only once. However, the site says that it is possible to send prayer intentions and leaves a telephone number with a contact number Telegram e Whatsapp.

The Commission

The commission is made up of members who do not belong to the diocese, also to ensure greater independence in the judgment. There are a theologian, a mariologist, a psychologist and a canonistto which could be added «also an exorcist to understand if the influence of the evil one is not hidden in Gisella’s messages», he reports David Murgiamember of theObservatory on mystical phenomena from the Pontifical International Marian Academy. Then there are coroners, experts in economics and also in stage tricks.

However, if it is confirmed that the seer has gone abroad and that she will not be present at future mystical meetings (so far she has made an appointment every 3 of the month), the object of the diocesan investigation in fact decays by itself. On the other hand, the speech of the prosecution investigations after being exposed to the carabinieri of Trevignano delivered by a private investigator. On the website of the association set up last year by the alleged seer (while the phenomena of the alleged apparitions have been going on since 2016) all indications for making donations remain.

