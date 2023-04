The last apparition of Gisella (not of the Madonna) dates back to last Thursday, April 6, the eve of Good Friday. Night time Maria Giuseppe Scarpullain arte Gisella Cardiaan alleged seer convicted of fraudulent bankruptcy, charged with her husband Gianni suitcases and duffel bags on her car and she disappeared. Carrying a trail of poisons, suspicions, gossip, weeping statuettes, tears of blood, former followers who accuse her of fraud, building abuses, …