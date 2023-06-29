Madonna in intensive care for bacterial infection

Madonna, 64, has postponed her 2023 world tour after being admitted to intensive care at a New York hospital with a serious bacterial infection. Variety magazine writes it, according to which the American pop star is in a “full recovery” phase, as communicated by her manager Guy Oseary. The tour was supposed to start on July 15th from Vancouver. According to the New York Post, Madonna was found unconscious on Saturday and was rushed to intensive care and intubated. The singer, after her condition improved, was transferred to an ordinary ward.

