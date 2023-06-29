Home » Madonna in intensive care for bacterial infection
Health

Madonna in intensive care for bacterial infection

by admin
Madonna in intensive care for bacterial infection

Madonna, 64, has postponed her 2023 world tour after being admitted to intensive care at a New York hospital with a serious bacterial infection. Variety magazine writes it, according to which the American pop star is in a “full recovery” phase, as communicated by her manager Guy Oseary. The tour was supposed to start on July 15th from Vancouver. According to the New York Post, Madonna was found unconscious on Saturday and was rushed to intensive care and intubated. The singer, after her condition improved, was transferred to an ordinary ward.

See also  Doctor: 'Cospito weighs 71 kilos, at risk of cerebral edema'

You may also like

Tennis, WTA Eastbourne 2023 – Camila Giorgi in...

Rosacea treatment – means that are suitable according...

Multiple sclerosis, first genetic marker for severity identified....

The Greek pasta salad tastes so delicious!

For those who love running, these yoga exercises...

5 tricks to train your memory and always...

German Bundestag – Reform of the International Health...

“They don’t want them to win.” The answers...

Hair loss: Researchers discover birthmark molecule that helps...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy