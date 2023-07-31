Madonna Shares Heartfelt Gratitude for Her Children’s Support During Recovery

Title: Madonna Expresses Gratitude to Children and Friends for Support During Recovery

Subtitle: The Queen of Pop shares heartfelt message on Instagram

Just over a month ago, Madonna was urgently hospitalized due to a bacterial infection. The artist was even resuscitated to avoid a fatal outcome from septic shock. Thanks to an effective diagnosis and treatment, she was discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Madonna’s progress is evident, much to the delight of her fans who were worried when she had to cancel all her professional commitments. The singer has several weeks of medical care ahead, but she recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the love and support she has received.

In a carousel of images, Madonna can be seen with two of her children, David Banda Ritchie and Lourdes León. She also shared a special gift she received from her representative, Guy Oseary, which made her especially excited.

“The love of family and friends is the best medicine. A month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother, you can really get caught up in your children’s needs and seemingly endless generosity, but when the other side of the coin was turned, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side of them that I had never seen before. It made a difference,” Madonna wrote in her Instagram post.

The artist also expressed her gratitude to her closest friends, especially her manager, Guy Oseary, for the special gift he gave her. The gift was a Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.

“A perfect triangle of Brilliance. An artist who touched so many lives, including mine,” explained Madonna. She admitted that she cried when she opened the gift, realizing how lucky she is to be alive and to have met such influential people in her life.

At 64 years old, Madonna can be thankful for having achieved practically everything on a professional and personal level. She is the proud mother of six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David Banda, Mercy James, and the twins Stella and Estere. Now, more than ever, she is immensely proud of her children for their unwavering support during her time of need.

Madonna’s message of gratitude serves as a reminder of the importance of family and friends during challenging times. Her fans continue to send their well wishes as she recovers and prepares to return to her work.

