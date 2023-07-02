Madonna’s Hospitalization Keeps Her Bedridden: Updates on Her Condition

Madonna, the iconic American artist, is still battling illness after being hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection. She was admitted to intensive care and spent five days receiving treatment before returning home on Wednesday evening, June 28th.

Despite being back at her New York apartment, Madonna remains confined to her bed due to her ongoing illness. This has raised concerns about her ability to fulfill her upcoming concert dates for her announced tour.

According to Madonna’s spokesperson, as reported in Repubblica, the artist collapsed on Saturday, June 24th, and experienced uncontrollable vomiting. Surprisingly, Madonna had been dealing with a fever for over a month prior to her hospitalization. However, she chose to keep it a secret out of fear that seeking medical attention would jeopardize her highly-anticipated tour.

Fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting Madonna’s live performances, but now there is uncertainty as to whether she will be physically capable of fulfilling her commitments. The artist’s team is closely monitoring her health, and updates regarding her condition will be provided as they become available.

Madonna has always been known for her fierce determination and dedication to her craft, but sometimes even the strongest individuals are confronted with unexpected health challenges. As the singer continues to battle her illness, fans anxiously await her recovery and hope for a successful comeback to the stage.

