Maestro-Aus: Girocard soon no longer usable abroad > – Guide

Status: 04/18/2023 12:18 p.m From July, Mastercard will discontinue the Maestro function for newly issued Girocards. Paying and withdrawing cash abroad are no longer possible with the new cards. What do bank customers have to consider?

Whether at the gas station or in the supermarket: millions of Germans rely on cashless payment with the Girocard (formerly EC card) in everyday life. The payment system is often used in brick-and-mortar retail in particular. In order to be able to withdraw money or pay abroad, Girocards are equipped with a Maestro or V-Pay function.

No new Girocards with Maestro function from July 1st

From July 1st, that will change. Then no more cards will be issued with the Maestro function. Without the Maestro function, the Girocard can only be used without restriction in Germany. Affected consumers do not have to do without paying and receiving cash abroad. Because instead of the Girocard, many banks in Germany send debit cards to their customers. They can be recognized by the small lettering “Debit” on the card. In principle, they work like the Girocard – the amount is immediately debited from the current account – and are also accepted abroad.

What happens next with the Girocard?

Girocards with a Maestro function that have already been issued remain valid. The last ones expire at the end of 2027. What plans do the banks have with the Girocard? Loud Consumer Center are different scenarios conceivable:

Abolition of the Girocard: Just like with the Girocard, you can also pay with the debit card in retail. The banks could therefore decide not to issue any more new Girocards. However, one argument against this is that not all shops accept debit cards, as it is more expensive for retailers and they would have to convert. In the end, this could mean price increases for consumers.

Payment abroad with V-Pay: While Maestro currently works all over the world, the V-Pay system is primarily focused on the European market. And unlike Maestro, the V-Pay feature will continue to be available in the future, the company said. That is why many banks are already equipping their Girocards with the V-Pay function.

Second card for abroad: A standard two-card system would also be conceivable for bank customers. In fact, some accounts are already doing so. The Girocard would then be intended for domestic use and the debit or credit card for paying abroad.

Girocard: With the Girocard, formerly EC card, customers can withdraw money from machines or pay in shops. The amount is immediately debited from the account.

With the Girocard, formerly EC card, customers can withdraw money from machines or pay in shops. The amount is immediately debited from the account. debit card: The debit card is also debited directly from the account. In Germany it is not yet universally accepted, but abroad it is.

The debit card is also debited directly from the account. In Germany it is not yet universally accepted, but abroad it is. Credit card: It has a credit line agreed in advance. Billing takes place at the end of the month. Credit cards are an advantage, especially when traveling abroad, and are often a prerequisite for hotel and rental car bookings.

What should consumers do now?

If the bank offers its customers new cards, they must first agree to the changes. The consumer advice center advises you to first seek advice from the bank before agreeing. In particular, one should inquire about the differences between the new and the previous card as well as possible additional costs.

