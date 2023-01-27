news-txt”>

A tidy house, paintings on the wall, two teddy bears, a brown sofa, a room used as a gym: the apartment where boss Matteo Messina Denaro spent the last months on the run could be the home of any man . In the living room a TV, books arranged on a shelf, paintings on the walls with reproductions of famous paintings, such as Van Gogh’s Sunflowers and photos of the protagonists of the film the Godfather and the Joker, in the room used as a gym also the ironing board ironing board, dozens of expensive shoes arranged in a shoe rack: an apartment like many others. The footage with images of the hideout was shot by the Carabinieri del Ros who, on January 16, arrested the Trapani mafia boss and went back to his shelter in Campobello di Mazara.