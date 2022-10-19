At the 54th national Sumai congress, the volume “Medical Specialists, situation in 2021 – forecasts for 2030”, written by the general secretary (published by the Sumai Assoprof Study Center), was presented. Objective: to offer a broad and detailed picture of the medical situation in Italy.

Through a detailed analysis, the volume “Medical Specialists, situation in 2021 – forecasts for 2030”, reconstructs the current health situation, from a human resources point of view, with the numbers of surgeons, dentists, and how many are specialized and those who are not, photographs the distribution by gender and age groups, the distribution on the territory by divisions, by regions, by municipalities, highlighting how many work in the NHS and those who do not work there, how many are retired, and finally the numerical ratio between doctors and the inhabitants. This picture, always in a logic of rigorous analysis, is accompanied by a forecast of what will happen in 2030, evaluating the number of young people who enroll in the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and the Faculty of Dentistry, how many of these complete the path of studies majoring in medicine, how many specialist scholarships are available and how many then specialize. The volume also offers a perspective on young doctors (those who remain to work in Italy and those who instead choose abroad), compare wages with other countries of the European and non-European community and calculate medical needs in general but above all that both territorial and hospital specialist type.

Starting from reliable and certified data relating to Italy (whose sources are: FNOMCeO, ENPAM, ARAN, SISAC, Ministry of Health, Ministry of University and Research, Court of Auditors) the volume offers a comparative analysis with those of other countries (whose sources are: WHO, European Community, EUROSTAT, OECD). Furthermore, the volume, with its tables and graphs, offers itself as an irreplaceable work tool for institutions, trade organizations, journalists, companies and for all stakeholders in the healthcare supply chain, representing a precise first analysis of the human resources of which uses the SSN, divided Region by Region and specifically aimed at analyzing the medical component, which allows us to understand how currently and in the future the salient data relating to the medical profession may affect the National Health Service.

The conclusion which the work reaches is that the shortage of medical personnel currently in service and the future one (considering that we are in the midst of an important “pension hump” associated with a decline in the vocations of doctors, specialists and non-specialists who choose to work in the NHS) it will prevent the achievement of the objectives of Mission 6 of the PNRR and of the provisions of Ministerial Decree 77, in the absence of just and urgent corrective measures.

THE HIGHLIGHTS AND POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS IN A SUMMARY OF THE VOLUME