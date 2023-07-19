Magic Mushrooms Might Help Women with Periodic Daily Cancer

Pscilocybin “magic” mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs could be of great benefit to women battling cancer, according to US researchers.

Conventional therapies to help women deal with the anxiety and depression that can be triggered by a cancer diagnosis and treatment can take too long. Researchers have announced the start of a new study to examine how drugs can help patients.

An article published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer states that women who are diagnosed with gynecological cancer can face “various physical and psychological challenges”. This is especially true for those diagnosed at an advanced stage or suffering from chronic side effects of treatment,

Up to a quarter of ovarian cancer patients report depression, anxiety and death anxiety. The authors, from the University of Texas, said psychedelic drugs — particularly magic mushrooms that contain psilocybin — have shown “promise” in treating various psychological problems.

They claimed that these drugs “modulate brain activity” and have been linked to “therapeutic effects”. The authors highlight the case of a mother of two who was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer.

“His fear of the future was real and overwhelming,” they said. They argue that the current gold standard psychological support for coping with cancer patient distress is cognitive behavioral therapy, which requires “time commitment” and endurance.

“Our patient doesn’t have the time or stamina for this kind of work,” they said. Previous work suggests that psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy can give “lasting benefits” from one or two sessions, they added.

“Considering the prevalence of existential distress among patients with ovarian and other gynecological cancers and the potential benefits and safety of psychedelics, there is a clear need for more well-designed protocols that prioritize safety and explore psilocybin and other psychedelics in this vulnerable population,” they wrote.

The University of Texas will conduct a study next year that will examine the effects of magic mushrooms for women with advanced cancer who suffer from mental health issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

