Lazio’s victory over a Sampdoria team that would have deserved a draw came with a great right foot from outside the area from ‘Mago’ Luis Alberto, 10′ from the end. The Spaniard’s goal is a flash in the dark of a complicated evening for the hosts. A little due to the strenuous resistance of the opponents, a lot due to the scarce vein of the trident formed by Felipe Anderson, Immobile (imprecise as we rarely see him) and Pedro, who however has the merit of hitting the post. The ball that gets stuck in the crossroads of Audero’s goal gives Lazio the overtaking of Roma in third place, at least for one night, and continues to fuel the race for a Champions League place. Lazio find the starting midfield again, with Milinkovic from the first minute on his 28th birthday, but it won’t be an evening to celebrate. It was Lazio who took responsibility for playing the game and occupied the Dorian half on a permanent basis from the very first minutes. An initiative to which Stankovic’s players responded by lined up compactly behind the ball line, waiting for the opportunity to restart. Pedro tries, but at the time of the shot he slips and only makes up for a corner. Immobile, stationed at the far post, kicks the assist headed by Milinkovic into his hand. After 20′ Audero didn’t run any real dangers, despite the Biancoceleste pressure. In the 29th minute Sampdoria flickered, with a nice counterattack on the Lammers-Augello-Gabbiadini line. Cuisance arrives at the shot, but Marusic deflects the Frenchman’s left foot for a corner. The Ligurians try to stick their heads out of the door, but risk Milionkovic’s throw for Pedro, who is knocked out in the box by Leris’s embrace. Lazio built their first real chance to score in the 41st minute. Audero badly blocks Felipe Anderson’s shot, the ball goes to Pedro who hits the base of the post from two steps away. The ball crosses the entire mirror of the goal and reaches Immobile who kicks very high. At half-time, the home team went out accompanied by a few whistles. Discontent that returns in the second half, following the umpteenth mistake by Milinkovic. Indeed, it is Samp that knocks, twice, with Gabbiadini. The first Provedel blocks his left foot, the second the attacker sends a header wide. Now Stankovic’s team is building more and Sarri decides it’s time for a change: Cataldi and Pedro out, Vecino and Zaccagni in. The 1-0 seems to have been made in the 15th minute, when Marusic serves Immobile, free in the small area. But again, it’s power, not precision. The game is now open. Samp, supported by the midfield and by an excellent Cuisance, defends itself with order and responds. The Frenchman, very tired, goes out for Ilkhan. Very good Audero (29′) to deflect Felipe Anderson’s shot. The equal seems close, but the magic of Luis ALberto changes everything, even the boos of the Olimpico in applause.