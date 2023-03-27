Magnesium is important for the mineralization of the bones, influences the transmission of impulses from nerves to the muscles and is involved in the release of adrenaline involved. The mineral is also responsible for activating more than 300 enzymes in the metabolism. Magnesium also plays a role in blood clotting – it can prevent blood clots (thrombosis) by inhibiting blood clotting.

If you want to cover your magnesium requirements through food, you should primarily use plant-based foods. They usually contain more magnesium than animal foods. Good sources of magnesium are nuts, seeds and whole grain products. Where else is magnesium found and how does a deficiency show up?