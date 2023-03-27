Home Health Magnesium: 19 foods rich in magnesium | gesundheit.de
Health

Magnesium: 19 foods rich in magnesium | gesundheit.de

by admin
Magnesium: 19 foods rich in magnesium | gesundheit.de

Magnesium is important for the mineralization of the bones, influences the transmission of impulses from nerves to the muscles and is involved in the release of adrenaline involved. The mineral is also responsible for activating more than 300 enzymes in the metabolism. Magnesium also plays a role in blood clotting – it can prevent blood clots (thrombosis) by inhibiting blood clotting.

If you want to cover your magnesium requirements through food, you should primarily use plant-based foods. They usually contain more magnesium than animal foods. Good sources of magnesium are nuts, seeds and whole grain products. Where else is magnesium found and how does a deficiency show up?

See also  Weight Loss-Diet-Health » There will be no meat ban - but still restrictions: Deep green is trendy!

You may also like

11th European Rare Disease Day on 28 February...

Electronic cigarettes: teenagers who vape are at risk...

Is it really an alarm for the super...

Air in Hesse has become better

the outcome of the checks by Professor Fink

I have multiple myeloma. Should I take the...

Fatigue and change of season: here are the...

Holetschek wants to relieve clinic staff by reducing...

Ukraine, Moscow: ‘We have weapons capable of wiping...

Sore throat: how to recognize if it is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy