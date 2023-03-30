The mineral for the brain

researchers of Australia National University (ANU) discovered that our brains stay healthier as we age when we provide them with plenty of magnesium ( 1 ). The scientists from Neuroimaging and Brain Lab of the ANU say that if we eat more spinach, legumes, whole grains and nuts – meaning more magnesium-rich foods – we can reduce our risk of dementia. After all, dementia is the second most common cause of death in Australia and also occupies one of the top places in Germany on the list of the most common causes of death ( 2 ).

More than 6000 participants were examined for the study. They were between 40 and 73 years old and did not yet have any cognitive impairments. Those who ate more than 550 mg of magnesium daily had a brain that appeared 1 year younger by age 55 compared to participants who only consumed about 350 mg of magnesium daily.

More magnesium – lower risk of dementia

“Our study showed that consuming 41 percent more magnesium could slow age-related brain shrinkage – which is linked to better cognitive function and a lower risk of dementia. Even if you become demented, the disease appears much later in those who eat a lot of magnesium.”

the scientists explained.

The number of people living with dementia is estimated to have nearly tripled worldwide to more than 150 million by 2050

“As there is no cure for dementia and efforts to develop medicines for the disease over the past 30 years have been unsuccessful, we should focus more on prevention,”

gave dr Consider Erin Walsh, one of the researchers involved in the study. “Our study may provide important information for dietary measures that help us grow old with a healthy brain.”

Cognitive decay begins as early as the forties

Those who eat more foods rich in magnesium when they are young or middle-aged will be better protected against neurodegenerative diseases and cognitive decline in old age. Because cognitive decline begins as early as your forties or earlier, it’s never too early to start neuroprotective nutrition.

According to the study, women can benefit more from a higher magnesium content in their diet than men. And postmenopausal women, in turn, would benefit more from a magnesium-rich diet in terms of brain protection than younger women. The latter is probably due to the fact that older women usually have to deal with higher levels of inflammation than younger women and therefore benefit from the anti-inflammatory effect of magnesium.

Other risk factors were taken into account in the study, such as age, obesity, cholesterol levels, level of education, diabetes, smoking status, physical activity and alcohol consumption.

Magnesium protects against cognitive decline

The following correlations had already emerged from previous studies:

High magnesium levels in the brain decrease oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, improve synaptic plasticity, and counteract other mechanisms that lead to neurodegeneration. Individuals with Alzheimer’s have significantly lower plasma magnesium levels (down 0.89 percent) compared to healthy controls. (Note: However, plasma magnesium levels may not accurately reflect the body’s magnesium content because magnesium is primarily stored in tissues and only 1 percent remains in the blood.) A large study of over 1,000 middle-aged adults showed that participants who consumed the most magnesium per day from their diet (more than 196 mg) also had a 37 percent reduced risk of developing dementia over the following 17 years compared to the participants who ate less than 174 mg of magnesium. Anyone who consumes more than 434 mg of magnesium with food has a lower risk of having to reckon with mild cognitive disorders in old age. A study of 2,507 cognitively healthy individuals over the age of 60 found that dietary intake of more than 407 mg of magnesium was associated with better mental health/cognition. When magnesium was added to the rats’ drinking water, they suffered less loss of synapses (synapses are nerve connections), fewer amyloid plaques formed in the animals’ brains (deposits typical of Alzheimer’s disease), they were able to learn more easily and had a better memory than the control group drinking water without magnesium.

Magnesium is clearly required for a healthy brain. A magnesium deficiency is therefore involved in brain aging, can contribute to neurodegeneration and ultimately promote dementia.

How does magnesium protect the brain?

Magnesium has a protective effect on our nerves and brain in different ways:

Magnesium leads to better cardiovascular health, relaxes blood vessels and has a beneficial effect on blood pressure, thus helping to reduce high blood pressure, which in turn is considered a risk factor for dementia. The mineral can significantly reduce age-related neurodegeneration (degeneration of the nerves and the brain) through this blood pressure-regulating effect alone.

Magnesium has an anti-inflammatory effect, e.g. B. by inhibiting inflammatory messenger substances and regulating the excitability of the so-called NMDA receptor. Especially in the early stages of dementia (especially Alzheimer’s disease), the NMDA receptor is overactive. Magnesium throttles it. In this way, the vital substance protects the nerves from inflammatory processes that are always involved in the development of dementia.

Magnesium increases neurogenesis (new generation of nerve cells) and reduces neurodegeneration (breakdown of nerve cells). Both lead to the fact that the cognitive functions are preserved.

Diet rich in magnesium

Foods such as green leafy vegetables (e.g. spinach), legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grain products are considered to be rich in magnesium. Here we explain how to eat a healthy and magnesium-rich diet. If you’re having a hard time eating a magnesium-rich diet, you could use this* magnesium supplement take about 400 mg of magnesium in addition to your diet.