Magnesium deficiency, the 10 symptoms not to be overlooked

Very important mineral, the magnesiumperforms a useful task for the well being of the organism, and in particular for the correct functioning of the nervous and muscular systems. Preserve the health of blood pressure and blood circulation, protects that of bone and skeleton, finally supports fat metabolism and protein synthesis. Magnesium becomes an integral part of the body throughabsorption implemented by the small intestine, to then pass through the filters of the body, the kidneys, and find an escape route through urine, feces and even sweat.

It is a very important mineral, a macro element that is an integral part of many of the reactions that take place at the cellular level. His is an indispensable role for blood sugar monitoring but also in processes related to energy production, as well as the transport of calcium and potassium across cell membranes. Let’s find out together what happens in the event of a magnesium deficiency, what the daily requirement is, what the consequences are and how to remedy it.

Ten symptoms of magnesium deficiency

To intercept the magnesium deficiency it is essential to undergo classic blood tests, in particular to define the quantity present in the plasma. Magnesium deficiency can show itself through cause always different, such as taking drugs, or in the presence of a series of pathologies that may affect absorption such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease or type 2 diabetes.

But also alcoholism, malnutrition and excessive fasting, the pancreatitis, chronic renal failure and other serious problems that can affect the functioning of the thyroid gland. In addition to excessive conditions of psycho-physical stress, strong dysentery, up to presenting itself during pregnancy and menopause. To remedy this, it is essential to capture i symptomsHere are the ten most common:

premenstrual syndrome which manifests itself through severe headache, abdominal and uterine cramps, mood swings and hormonal changes;

which manifests itself through severe headache, abdominal and uterine cramps, mood swings and hormonal changes; asthenia given by a strong feeling of exhaustion and weakness of the lower limbs;

given by a strong feeling of exhaustion and weakness of the lower limbs; difficulty of concentration ;

; cramps and muscle spasms, or the muscles are harder and produce pain;

and muscle spasms, or the muscles are harder and produce pain; reduced physical endurance ;

; bone problems because magnesium plays an important role in the assimilation of vitamin D which, in turn, activates the absorption of calcium;

because magnesium plays an important role in the assimilation of vitamin D which, in turn, activates the absorption of calcium; anxiety and depression but also emotional numbness and apathy;

but also emotional numbness and apathy; high blood pressure and hypertension ;

; sleep disorders difficulty relaxing and falling asleep;

difficulty relaxing and falling asleep; pregnancy problems. Magnesium taken on medical indication reduces nausea, abdominal cramps and protects the unborn child from premature birth.

All the remedies, starting from nutrition

For the body to function properly it is important that you do not suffer from nutrient and mineral deficiencies, especially those related to magnesium. Il daily requirement it is around 375 mg/day, with values ​​that can change according to age, gender and personal physicality. If the symptoms mentioned above appear, it is important to consult your doctor, who will be able to suggest tests and checks. So as to define a specific and personalized treatment based on the assumption of supplements but, in particular, through abalanced nutrition and specify.

We need a food path that can contemplate the presence of foods rich in magnesium, starting from Whole grainsfollowed by the dried fruit (almonds, cashews, walnuts and pistachios) and from green leafy vegetables like spinach and chard. These can be combined with artichokes, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower, without forgetting the legumes such as peas, black beans, lentils and chickpeas. As for the fruit bananas, figs stand out, followed by avocados and peaches, in addition to bran, water rich in mineral salts and dark chocolate, a true delight for the palate, down to animal proteins, which contain minimal quantities of magnesium. For a recovery adequate it is always good to ask for support from an expert nutritionist, so as to follow a healthy and balanced food path.