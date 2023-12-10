Magnesium, here are the signals that the body gives you when you have a deficiency: the health risks

The widespread issue of magnesium deficiency is a growing concern as more and more people are experiencing symptoms of this mineral deficiency. Magnesium is a crucial mineral for the body, contributing to brain and muscle activity, bone health, blood pressure regulation, and various metabolic processes.

Symptoms of magnesium deficiency can include general malaise, tiredness, nausea, lack of appetite, muscle weakness, abdominal cramps, tremors, lack of coordination, tachycardia, depression, irritability, and insomnia. These symptoms can significantly impact an individual’s overall well-being and quality of life.

To address magnesium deficiency, it is essential to focus on a balanced and varied diet that includes magnesium-rich foods. Some excellent sources of magnesium include green leafy vegetables such as spinach and chard, whole grain cereals like pasta and brown rice, cocoa and dark chocolate, legumes, and dried fruits such as almonds, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts.

It is important to note that certain foods, particularly those of animal origin and fruits, are not necessarily rich sources of magnesium. Additionally, foods with high fiber content may contain substances that reduce the bioavailability of magnesium, limiting its absorption.

In cases where magnesium deficiency is severe, a doctor may recommend taking a specific supplement. However, self-prescribing supplements can be risky and may cause harm rather than providing the intended benefits.

Ultimately, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is essential for preventing magnesium deficiency and its associated health risks. By being mindful of magnesium-rich foods and consulting with a healthcare professional when necessary, individuals can take proactive steps to address this widespread nutritional concern.