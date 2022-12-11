Our health could benefit in many aspects thanks to the intake of magnesium: here’s in which cases it is essential.

Let’s add another name to the list of allies for our health: magnesium is full of benefits that many certainly did not know.

We can start by saying that it would be a good habit to start integrating it into your daily life. For this reason, therefore, they are recommended, approximately, 400 or 420 milligrams of the same for men. Instead, women can consume it less and, therefore, 310 or 320 milligrams. It can be safely taken either in the form of supplements, which are very easily available, or through some foods we eat.

Magnesium is essential for our health and is not only found outside of our body, but also within it. Indeed, in the latter case, about 60% of magnesium is located in our bones. The remainder, on the other hand, is distributed between the blood, the muscles, but also the soft and fluid tissues.

Magnesium, therefore, as you seem to understand, is a fundamental component for our health and for its proper function.

Why should magnesium be good for our health? What are its benefits?

Let’s start with one of the problems that affect women the most: the pre-cycle phase, which also takes the name of premenstrual syndrome. Well, in this period of time women start to feel cramps and pains, not to mention water retention.

You start to feel more tired and your mood is somewhat fluctuating. If you take magnesium during this period, you can not only relieve all these bodily discomforts, but also balance your mood.

Magnesium is also a panacea for those who lead one sports life. In fact, all those who exercise need, at a minimum, 10 or 20% more magnesium than those who do not practice any sport. The same helps in the circulation of blood in the muscles and promotes the elimination of lactic acid.

We then move on to another one zone important for our health, namely that cerebral. Taking magnesium also helps a lot to improve mood. Indeed, low levels of the same result in possible forms of depression.

Other beneficial effects that were not known

Another annoying problem that the average magnesium can address is themigrainewhich brings with it other disturbing factors. Just to name a few, how can we forget the nausea, a strong sensitivity to light and vomiting. Well, according to some scientific research, those who find themselves in such a situation, in most cases, register a very low level of this mineral.

But the same can also be an ally for the diabetes, a disease that many people suffer from. In particular, we want to refer to type 2 diabetes: in this case, all those who find themselves in such a situation have low levels of magnesium in their blood.

Yet, that’s not all as a very poor level of magnesium is one of the reasons for the situation chronic inflammation. This, for those who do not understand what we are talking about, is the basis, together with other factors, of the aging process, obesity and the formation of chronic diseases. Finally, this mineral is able to lower, by itself, the too high levels of the blood pressure.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.