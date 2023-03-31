Magnesium, why is it so important for our body? You can’t even imagine the beneficial effects it produces, never do without it!

Naturally contained in the foods we eat and which we should never do without in our diet, the magnesium is one of the essential minerals to ensure the well-being of our body other than improve our concentration.

In fact, the effects and benefits that this brings are many. And for this reason, the magnesium it is one of the minerals that one should never do without. If we haven’t introduced enough, our body will send us unmistakable signals ready to highlight one shortage.

What are the symptoms that a magnesium deficiency produces? We speak in this case of exhaustion, headache, intestinal disorders, sleep disorders. But one of the clear signals that are able to manifest the objective lack of this mineral, is the appearance of small white patches on our nails. Now you’re all observing the appearance of your nails, aren’t you?

In addition to food sources, magnesium can also be integrated in the form of a food supplement (if your general practitioner naturally deems it appropriate). But let’s see in more detail what they are the benefits associated with the intake and supplementation of magnesium: I’ll explain why you shouldn’t do without it!

Magnesium, because it is the most important mineral for our body

There are several foods that contain magnesium and that we should always consume. The magnesium, is one of the most important foods that we can integrate at the table or even in the form of a supplement. It acts on the heart, brain, muscles, relieves menstrual pain in women and above all reduces mood swings. Let’s see in more detail how magnesium works.