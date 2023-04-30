Home » MagoS sings ‘Paronomasia’, autism is no longer scary – You Can Win
MagoS sings ‘Paronomasia’, autism is no longer scary – You Can Win

“I want to be happy, to love as Dante loved Beatrice… And to jump, jump, jump” sings Simone Maghernino, aka MagoS, the 23-year-old autistic boy who recorded a song entitled ‘Paronomasia‘, or a pun of words, a rhetorical figure which consists in juxtaposing words with very similar sound but different meaning.

After the first single ‘Ali in tasca’, Simone leaves his friend Edgardo Caputo’s recording studio, takes to the streets and involves his city, San Severoin the province of Foggia, in a kind of flash mob in front of Palazzo Celestini, seat of the town hall. His singing thus becomes choral, a hymn to joy, and Simone is not on the margins but at the center of the community, loved and respected.

Autism is no longer scary, life is one and must be lived fully in the pursuit of happiness, whatever the starting condition. This is the meaning of the song, cheerful and catchy, born from a text written by Simone’s mother, Luisa Sordillo, committed to a goal that should be that of all parents: the joy of their children.

Using paronomasia, MagoS plays with words in a piece that wants to be a scream of positivity, the liberation from the tight and narrow role in which he has felt trapped for years. Simone is not just an autistic boy, he is much more. He’s a guy with desires, inclinations, feelings and dreams. And he is no longer alone.

The video clip of ‘Paronomasia’, shot by Alessandro Russi, is a strong signal in favor of inclusion, solidarity and the hope of a dreamed world that definitively breaks down walls and prejudices. The event in the square, which had the patronage of the Municipality, received the applause and congratulations of the citizens present and the affectionate embrace of the mayor of the city, Francesco Miglio.

“MagoS is no longer an anonymous person to keep in the corner – says Luisa, the mother, who recorded the backing vocals of the piece together with Ilario de Angelis – but a citizen to be proud of, a boy who courageously faces the difficulties of life and society with a smile and enormous optimism. Autism is not a disease, but a neurodiversity. And the autistic person should therefore not be treated but welcomed and integrated, with the characteristics that are proper to him”.

ANSA.it

The song will be released on May 7 on digital stores, Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music (ANSA)

